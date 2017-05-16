Laboratory techniques and procedures

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1969
On/off-switchable LSPR nano-immunoassay for troponin-TScientific Reports 7, 44027
Pitfalls of invasive blood pressure monitoring using the caudal ventral artery in ratsScientific Reports 7, 41907
News and Comment
News and Views |
Bladder cancer: Assessing the conundrum of microscopic haematuria
The compliance of physicians to current guidelines for asymptomatic microhaematuria is limited and the evidence supporting asymptomatic microhaematuria as an effective screening tool for the early detection of bladder cancer is weak. Medical or surgical treatment is indicated in 13–35% of patients with asymptomatic microhaematuria, albeit mostly for benign conditions, which are more commonly the cause. The high prevalence of asymptomatic microhaematuria in the general population means that this condition poses a considerable challenge to the health-care system.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 700–701
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: Diagnostic and prognostic roles for T-cell markers in Kawasaki diseaseNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 562
Research Highlights |
Vasculitis syndromes: New ANCA assays put through their pacesNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 560
Research Highlights |
Stones: Gut microbiome is unique in kidney stone diseaseNature Reviews Urology 13, 368
Comments and Opinion |
Inside the USCAP JournalsModern Pathology 29, 544–545
Comments and Opinion |
Inside the USCAP JournalsLaboratory Investigation 96, 494–495