Genetic testing
Genetic testing involves the detection of specific alleles, mutations, genotypes or karyotypes that are associated with heritable traits, diseases or predispositions to disease for the individual or their descendants. Genetic testing may also be used as a method for the determination of parentage or ancestry.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Human Genome Variation 4, 17019
PCS/MVA syndrome caused by an Alu insertion in the BUB1B geneHuman Genome Variation 4, 17021
Mutations in DZIP1L, which encodes a ciliary-transition-zone protein, cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
Sudipto Roy, Carol Wicking, Carsten Bergmann and colleagues report that mutations in DZIP1L cause autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). Through studies of mouse and zebrafish models of DZIP1L loss of function, the authors demonstrate that DZIP1L is required for proper function of the periciliary diffusion barrier.
News and Comment
Early phase clinical trials of anticancer agents in children and adolescents — an ITCC perspective
Precision medicine has dramatically changed the landscape of drug development in oncology, but this paradigm shift remains to be adopted in early phase clinical trials of molecularly targeted agents and immunotherapeutic agents in children with cancer. The authors, members of the Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) Consortium, describe trial design strategies to enable drugs with promising activity to progress rapidly to randomized studies and, therefore, substantially accelerate drug development for children and adolescents with cancer.
Motor neuron disease: Genetic testing in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
A new survey of clinicians from 21 different countries has found a lack of consensus regarding the definition of familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In addition, attitudes towards genetic testing vary greatly between practitioners. These attitudes must be changed if future therapeutic strategies are to succeed.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 262–263
Haematological cancer: TP53 mutations sensitize to decitabine
Sarcoma in 2016: Evolving biological understanding and treatment of sarcomas
In 2016, novel findings on the role of predisposing gene variants in sarcoma oncogenesis were published, as well as studies addressing novel molecular classifications and results from randomized controlled trials highlighting successful new treatments. Herein, we discuss these meaningful advances.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 78–80
Coronary artery disease: New polygenic risk score improves prediction of CHDNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 697