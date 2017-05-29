Pathology
Pathology is the precise study of the causes and consequences of a disease. The two major components of pathology are anatomical studies of structure and function at levels ranging from the whole organism to the subcellular level, and laboratory techniques and procedures to analyse bodily fluids.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Rapid and accurate peripheral nerve imaging by multipoint Raman spectroscopyScientific Reports 7, 845
Reviews |
Selective neuronal vulnerability in Parkinson disease
Lewy pathology (LP) and neuronal death in clinical Parkinson disease (cPD) have been attributed to the simple spread of misfolded α-synuclein. Surmeier et al. show that the pattern of pathology in cPD is not consistent with this simple model, suggesting that cell-autonomous factors also contribute to pathogenesis.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 101–113
Research | | open
Fast and Quantitative T1ρ-weighted Dynamic Glucose Enhanced MRIScientific Reports 7, 42093
News and Comment
News and Views |
Skin Cancer: Have melanoma and skin cancer finally met their match?
Early diagnosis is a key component of melanoma prevention, but diagnostic accuracy varies considerably among clinicians managing patients with potentially suspicious skin lesions. Several tools have been developed to objectively enhance diagnostic assessment and accuracy. Herein, we discuss the potential diagnostic value and limitations of GoogleNet Inception, a new tool for image-based classification of skin lesions.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 267–268
News and Views |
IBD: Mucosal healing in ulcerative colitis: what constitutes remission?
Patients with ulcerative colitis in clinical remission are increasingly undergoing colonoscopies to determine endoscopic remission. However, the histological evaluation of biopsy samples provides additional criteria to predict which patients are most likely to undergo relapse, so what is the ideal therapeutic end point for patients with ulcerative colitis?
News and Views |
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: 'Equivocal' lymphovascular invasion?
Research Highlights |
Bladder cancer: Accuracy of urethral frozen section