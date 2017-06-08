Cognitive control
Cognitive control is the process by which goals or plans influence behaviour. Also called executive control, this process can inhibit automatic responses and influence working memory. Cognitive control supports flexible, adaptive responses and complex goal-directed thought. Some disorders, such as schizophrenia and ADHD, are associated with impairments of executive function.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Over the river, through the woods: cognitive maps in the hippocampus and orbitofrontal cortex
Recent studies have attributed surprisingly similar functional roles to the orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) and hippocampus. Evidence is presented that both the OFC and hippocampus contribute to 'cognitive mapping', and it is suggested that future work should focus on understanding the functional interactions between these structures.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 513–523
News and Views |
Parietal and prefrontal: categorical differences?
A working memory representation goes missing in monkey parietal cortex during categorization learning, but is still found in the prefrontal cortex.Nature Neuroscience 19, 5–7
Research Highlights |
Prefrontal cortex: Dopamine double rules
Dopamine receptor subtypes 1 and 2 in the prefrontal cortex contribute to rule-based executive function via differential but complementary effects.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 68
Research Highlights |
Pain: Reappraising pain
A functional MRI study demonstrates that the nucleus accumbens and ventromedial prefrontal cortex mediate the effects of self-regulation on pain rating.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 124–125
News and Views |
Attention: feedback focuses a wandering mind
Neurofeedback that tracks attentional focus in real time using fMRI and alerts subjects to impending lapses by modulating the difficulty of the task itself has been demonstrated to improve behavioral performance.Nature Neuroscience 18, 327–328
News and Views |
All that glitters is not reward signal
In this issue, Shenhav et al. critically evaluate the idea that neural correlates of value actually represent value. They describe how, in many situations, value correlates can reflect other cognitive factors, such as decisional difficulty.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1142–1144