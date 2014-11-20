Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a disorder characterized by an impaired ability to comprehend written and printed words or phrases despite intact vision. It can be developmental or acquired, but in either case it interferes with academic achievement or with activities of daily living that require reading skills.
Enhanced reading by training with imposed time constraint in typical and dyslexic adults
Slow and careful reading is encouraged to improve word decoding accuracy. Breznitz and colleagues show that a few weeks of training in accelerated reading can improve reading, for several months, in typical and dyslexic adults.Nature Communications 4, 1486
Visual attention span deficits and assessing causality in developmental dyslexiaNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 225–226
Sensory theories of developmental dyslexia: three challenges for research
Developmental dyslexia occurs across languages and has a major impact on the lives of affected individuals. Here, Usha Goswami considers the evidence for several prominent 'sensory' theories of dyslexia and outlines the key challenges for research in this area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 43–54
Neuropsychology: Poor attention linked to dyslexiaNature 484, 291
Auditory system: Auditory thalamus is dysfunctional in dyslexiaNature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 667