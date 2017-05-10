Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 1683
Foveal processing difficulty does not affect parafoveal preprocessing in young readersScientific Reports 7, 41602
Dynamic reconfiguration of the default mode network during narrative comprehension
Default mode network (DMN) is strongly modulated by idiosyncratic internal processes, but its involvement in processing external stimuli is unclear. Here, Simony and colleagues use an inter-subject functional correlation approach to extract DMN states that track stimulus features and behaviour.Nature Communications 7, 12141
Mixing positive and negative valence: Affective-semantic integration of bivalent wordsScientific Reports 6, 30718
Visual processing during natural readingScientific Reports 6, 26902
Cerebral cortex: Connecting with words
The connectivity pattern of the left occipitotemporal cortex of 5-year-olds who cannot yet read can predict where the functionally specific 'visual word form area' will form once the children learn to read.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 604–605
Visual attention span deficits and assessing causality in developmental dyslexiaNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 225–226
Illiterate to literate: behavioural and cerebral changes induced by reading acquisition
Reading enables language to be perceived through vision. In this Opinion article, Dehaene and colleagues discuss the changes in brain function, brain structures and behaviour that occur when learning how to read, and how these changes may reflect more-efficient connections among visual and language-processing centres.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 234–244
Sensory theories of developmental dyslexia: three challenges for research
Developmental dyslexia occurs across languages and has a major impact on the lives of affected individuals. Here, Usha Goswami considers the evidence for several prominent 'sensory' theories of dyslexia and outlines the key challenges for research in this area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 43–54
Baboons can learn to recognize words
Monkeys' ability suggests that reading taps into general systems of pattern recognition.