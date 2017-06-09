Consciousness
Consciousness is the state of being aware of oneself and the environment. It is associated with wakefulness, responsiveness and arousal. Consciousness is typically measured by verbal reports about experience. Related areas of interest are those functions that are thought to operate without consciousness, such as blindsight and subliminal perception.
Latest Research and Reviews
The neural correlates of dreaming
The authors show that during sleep, dreaming and specific perceptual dream contents can be localized to a posterior hot zone of the brain. By monitoring activity in this zone, they were able to predict dreaming in real time with high accuracy.Nature Neuroscience 20, 872–878
Dynamic Default Mode Network across Different Brain StatesScientific Reports 7, 46088
Future directions for identifying the neural correlates of consciousness
Integrated information theory: from consciousness to its physical substrate
Uncovering the neural basis of consciousness is a major challenge to neuroscience. In this Perspective, Tononi and colleagues describe the integrated information theory of consciousness and how it might be used to answer outstanding questions about the nature of consciousness.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 450–461
Sleep: Inducing lucid dreams
Stimulation of sleepers' brains with 40 Hz currents during rapid eye movement sleep can induce lucid dreaming.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 428
Following your heart
A finding now suggests that the brain's response to heartbeats is influential in guiding reported visual experience, such that the ability to accurately report the presence or absence of a visual target is influenced by the brain's heartbeat-evoked activity.Nature Neuroscience 17, 482–483
Learning and memory: Out of body, out of mind
An event that is experienced from an 'out-of-body' perspective is remembered less well and its recall does not induce the usual pattern of hippocampal activation.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 282–283