- Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
Neuronal population coding of perceived and memorized visual features in the lateral prefrontal cortex
Neurons in the lateral prefrontal cortex are known to encode visual features as well as maintain them in working memory. Here the authors report that LPFC neurons encode both perceived and memorized visual features in diverse combinations and the population activity reliably decodes as well as differentiates between these two representations.Nature Communications 8, 15471
Time-order-errors and duration ranges in the Episodic Temporal Generalization taskScientific Reports 7, 2644
Social cognition in autism: Face tuningScientific Reports 7, 2735
Time-compressed preplay of anticipated events in human primary visual cortex
Perception is guided by anticipating future events, but it is not clear how this is computed neurally. Here, the authors use ultra-fast fMRI to show that humans preplay anticipated visual sequences in the primary visual cortex and that this preplay correlates with faster detection of the stimuli.Nature Communications 8, 15276
Pinging the brain to reveal hidden memories
Keeping a picture in mind requires many brain cells to actively communicate ... or does it? There might be more to working memory than neuronal chatter, and silent processes could be hiding right beneath the surface.Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769
Cracking the mnemonic code
Evidence reveals that humans share remarkably similar patterns of event-specific neural activity during spontaneous spoken recall. Posterior medial cortex appears to play a key role in transforming experience into memory.Nature Neuroscience 20, 8–9
Perception: Coding for choice
Facing up to stereotypes
Our understanding of faces reflects both our perception of their facial features and our social knowledge. This interaction of stereotypes and vision can be observed in brain signals in fusiform gyrus and orbitofrontal cortex.Nature Neuroscience 19, 763–764
Anterior hippocampus: the anatomy of perception, imagination and episodic memory
The anterior hippocampus is thought to be involved in a wide range of cognitive functions, including memory, navigation and perception. In this Opinion article, Zeidman and Maguire show how improved functional imaging techniques are shedding light on the precise anatomy of this region and the contribution of different parts of the anterior hippocampus to specific cognitive functions.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 173–182
Learning and memory: Face-to-face with fear generalization
Functional imaging has provided insight into the neuronal processes that regulate fear generalization in humans.