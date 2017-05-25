Perception

Definition

Perception is the process by which the nature and meaning of sensory stimuli are recognized and interpreted. Perception can be influenced by attention and can occur subliminally, without conscious awareness.

  • News and Views |

    Keeping a picture in mind requires many brain cells to actively communicate ... or does it? There might be more to working memory than neuronal chatter, and silent processes could be hiding right beneath the surface.

    • Rosanne L Rademaker
    •  & John T Serences
    Nature Neuroscience 20, 767–769

  • News and Views |

    Evidence reveals that humans share remarkably similar patterns of event-specific neural activity during spontaneous spoken recall. Posterior medial cortex appears to play a key role in transforming experience into memory.

    • Eva Zita Patai
    •  & Hugo J Spiers
    Nature Neuroscience 20, 8–9

  • News and Views |

    Our understanding of faces reflects both our perception of their facial features and our social knowledge. This interaction of stereotypes and vision can be observed in brain signals in fusiform gyrus and orbitofrontal cortex.

    • Martin N Hebart
    •  & Chris I Baker
    Nature Neuroscience 19, 763–764

  • Comments and Opinion |

    The anterior hippocampus is thought to be involved in a wide range of cognitive functions, including memory, navigation and perception. In this Opinion article, Zeidman and Maguire show how improved functional imaging techniques are shedding light on the precise anatomy of this region and the contribution of different parts of the anterior hippocampus to specific cognitive functions.

    • Peter Zeidman
    •  & Eleanor A. Maguire
    Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 173–182
