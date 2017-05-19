Research | | open
Intelligence
Intelligence is the the mental capacity for abstract reasoning, planning ability, logical thought, conceptual complexity and problem solving. High intelligence is thought to be associated with flexible, adaptive and goal-directed behaviour, particularly in new situations.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2177
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Obesity: Cognitive function limited in obesityNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 62
News and Views |
From phenotypic chaos to neurobiological order
Complex demographic and behavioral phenotypes can arise from coordinated interactions among brain systems. A single axis of co-variation spanning 'negative' and 'positive' attributes links diverse participant characteristics with specific patterns of brain connectivity.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1532–1534
Research Highlights |
Cognitive neuroscience: A smart hub in the brainNature 487, 275
News |
Drop in IQ linked to heavy teenage cannabis use
Starting to smoke pot in your teens can lead to cognitive decline not seen in those who start as adults.
News |
Parrot's posthumous paper shows his mathematical genius
Alex's final experiments reveal a talent for numbers that was on a par with chimpanzees.
News and Views |
Genetics: How intelligence changes with age
An analysis of common genetic variants shows that hereditary factors that influence intelligence in childhood also affect it in old age. Such work could signal the end of the nature–nurture controversy. See Letter p.212Nature 482, 165–166