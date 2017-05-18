News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Research |
The B-cell receptor controls fitness of MYC-driven lymphoma cells via GSK3β inhibition
Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.Nature 546, 302–306
Research | | open
Clonally stable Vκ allelic choice instructs Igκ repertoire
B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.Nature Communications 8, 15575
Research |
Identification of subepithelial mesenchymal cells that induce IgA and diversify gut microbiota
IgA is necessary for maintaining gut homeostasis, and its production depends on microbial sampling by the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT). Takayanagi and colleagues identify a novel population of mesenchymal cells in the GALT that control M cell differentiation and function of gut epithelium.Nature Immunology 18, 675–682
Research |
Marginal zone B cells control the response of follicular helper T cells to a high-cholesterol diet
Splenic marginal zone B cells suppress atherosclerosis in mice by dampening the proatherogenic T follicular helper response via a PDL1-dependent interaction with T follicular helper cells.Nature Medicine 23, 601–610
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
Research Highlights |
Lupus nephritis: T-bet+ B cells mediate renal injury in lupusNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260
Research Highlights |
Immunometabolism: Powering down leukaemia
B-lymphoid transcription factors can protect against leukaemic transformation by restricting glucose and energy usage in pre-B cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 145
News and Views |
Innate B cells cleave to the marginal zone
The kinase Taok3 and protease ADAM10 mediate determination of the fate of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 248–250