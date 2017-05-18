B cells

B cells are a subtype of lymphocyte. They form part of the adaptive immune response and mediate humoral immunity. B cells can produce high-affinity antibodies and generate immunological memory.

    Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.

    Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.

    B cell development involves sequential rearrangement of the immunoglobulin chains, but fine control over the selection process remains a mystery. Here the authors show that individual alleles in pre-B cells are clonally unique and result from stochastic activation of V gene segments to induce optimal generation of a diverse repertoire.

    IgA is necessary for maintaining gut homeostasis, and its production depends on microbial sampling by the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT). Takayanagi and colleagues identify a novel population of mesenchymal cells in the GALT that control M cell differentiation and function of gut epithelium.

    Splenic marginal zone B cells suppress atherosclerosis in mice by dampening the proatherogenic T follicular helper response via a PDL1-dependent interaction with T follicular helper cells.

