B-1 cells
B-1 cells are a subtype of B cell that are distinct from classical B cells with respect to their phenotype, distribution in the body and function. Unlike classical B cells, B-1 cells are considered functionally to be part of the innate immune response and can produce low-affinity antibodies.
Fat-associated lymphoid clusters control local IgM secretion during pleural infection and lung inflammation
Fat-associated lymphoid clusters (FALC) in the serous cavities house rapid IgM-producing B1 cells, but how the clusters are activated to respond to infection is unclear. Here the authors show that in response to lung inflammation or pleural nematode infection adipose stromal cell-derived IL-33 activates ILC2s to produce IL-5, thus driving the B1 response in the FALCs.Nature Communications 7, 12651
Fishing for mammalian paradigms in the teleost immune systemNature Immunology 14, 320–326
The double life of a B-1 cell: self-reactivity selects for protective effector functions
In this Review, Nicole Baumgarth describes the development and functions of B-1 cells. These innate-like B cells serve as the major source of natural antibody in mice, and can have important roles in defence against mucosal pathogens and in maintaining tissue homeostasis.Nature Reviews Immunology 11, 34–46
CD148 function in B-1 cellsNature Immunology 18, 14
Tuning up FALCs: immunological shielding in the body cavities
Fat-associated lymphoid clusters (FALCs) are non-classical secondary lymphoid organs of the body cavities. The formation and maturation of FALCs are driven by tumor-necrosis factor and are further enhanced by invariant natural killer T cells.Nature Immunology 16, 796–798
