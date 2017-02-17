Latest Research and Reviews
Mature IgM-expressing plasma cells sense antigen and develop competence for cytokine production upon antigenic challenge
Plasma cells produce secreted antibodies and are thought to lack expression of the membrane-bound immunoglobulins that constitute B-cell receptors. Here the authors show that IgM-expressing plasma cells maintain B-cell receptor expression and initiate cytokine production following antigen stimulation.Nature Communications 7, 13600
The human intestinal B-cell responseMucosal Immunology 9, 1113–1124
Plasma cells as an innovative target in autoimmune disease with renal manifestations
Autoantibodies are produced by plasma cells and contribute to the pathogenesis of many diseases, including systemic or organ-specific autoimmune diseases that involve the kidneys. In contrast to short-lived plasma cells, long-lived plasma cells reside in survival niches in the bone marrow and inflamed tissue, and provide the basis of humoral memory and refractory autoimmune disease activity. Here, the authors discuss the generation of plasma cells, their role in autoimmune disease, and current and future strategies for the depletion of autoreactive plasma cells, including novel approaches that target humoral memory.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 232–240
Antibody responses: A thymic niche for plasma cells
Plasma cells accumulate in the ageing thymus and may provide protection against viral infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 78–79
Keeping IgE+ B cells under wrapsNature Immunology 18, 151
Fueling IgA productionNature Immunology 17, 1141
Plasma cell checkpointNature Immunology 17, 229
How many memories does it take to make an SLE flare?
Deep-sequencing analyses of immunoglobulin variable-segment genes from antibody-secreting cells have allowed comparisons of conventional immunization responses to disease flares experienced by patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. Such analyses provide insight into B cell recruitment and differentiation processes yielding expanded clones that contribute to this complex autoimmune disease.Nature Immunology 16, 685–687
B cell memory: Making sense in humans
Key characteristics of human IgM+ memory B cells have been identified, including a high degree of similarity to IgG+ memory B cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 133