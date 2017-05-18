Marginal zone B cells

Marginal zone B cells are a specialized population of B cells that are located in the marginal zone of the spleen. They secrete antibodies that help to protect against blood-borne viruses and bacteria.

  • News and Views |

    RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.

    • Palaniraja Thandapani
    • , Beatriz Aranda-Orgilles
    •  & Iannis Aifantis
    Nature Immunology 18, 595–597

  • News and Views |

    Small, soluble, ubiquitous ligands are difficult to visualize. Schwab and colleagues have created a functional receptor reporter that gauges the in vivo concentration, location and biological action of sphingolipids.

    • C Colin Brinkman
    •  & Jonathan S Bromberg
    Nature Immunology 16, 1209–1211

  • News and Views |

    Innate lymphoid cells, marginal reticular cells and B cell–helper neutrophils interact to promote antibody secretion by B cells in the marginal zone of the spleen in humans and mice.

    • Gabriel D Victora
    Nature Immunology 15, 313–314
