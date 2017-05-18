News and Views |
- Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
Marginal zone B cells control the response of follicular helper T cells to a high-cholesterol diet
Splenic marginal zone B cells suppress atherosclerosis in mice by dampening the proatherogenic T follicular helper response via a PDL1-dependent interaction with T follicular helper cells.Nature Medicine 23, 601–610
Adrenergic-mediated loss of splenic marginal zone B cells contributes to infection susceptibility after stroke
Risk of infection is high after stroke, but the causes are not clear. Here the authors implicate altered beta–adrenergic signalling after stroke that results in a reduction in IgM-mediated protection by marginal zone B cells.Nature Communications 8, 15051
Transitional B cells commit to marginal zone B cell fate by Taok3-mediated surface expression of ADAM10
The signaling receptor Notch is required for the generation of marginal zone B cells. Hammad and colleagues show that Notch signaling activates the kinase Taok3 and surface expression of the metalloproteinase ADAM10, which commits transitional B cells to the marginal zone B cell fate.Nature Immunology 18, 313–320
Marginal zone B cells exacerbate endotoxic shock via interleukin-6 secretion induced by Fcα/μR-coupled TLR4 signalling
Marginal zone B cells are mostly characterized in the context of host defense against bacterial blood-borne pathogens. Here the authors show that TLR4 signaling in these cells requires Fcα/μR (CD351) and that they are a major source of IL-6 in a mouse model of sepsis.Nature Communications 7, 11498
Nodal marginal zone B cells in mice: a novel subset with dormant self-reactivityScientific Reports 6, 27687
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
