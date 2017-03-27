B-2 cells

Definition

B-2 cells are a subtype of B cell. They form part of the adaptive immune response and mediate humoral immunity. B 2 cells can produce high-affinity antibodies and generate immunological memory. B-2 cells are often used synonymously with classical B cells.

    Membrane immunoglobulin E (IgE) on germinal-center-like B cells, without engagement of IgE, uses the CD19-PI3K-Akt-IRF4 axis and the BLNK-Jnk-p38 axis, with the former used for plasma-cell differentiation and the latter used for apoptotic death.

    • Toshiaki Kawakami
    Nature Immunology 17, 1007–1008
