Theoretical physics is the development of mathematical formalisms and computational protocols for describing all aspects of objects found in the world around us and their interaction. This can involve both providing models for understanding empirical results or constructing self-logical theories for explain phenomena beyond current experiments.
Pumping approximately integrable systems
Integrable models have an infinite number of conserved quantities but most realizations suffer from integrability breaking perturbations. Here the authors show that weakly driving such a system by periodic perturbations leads to large nonlinear responses governed by the approximate conservation laws.Nature Communications 8, 15767
Parity-time-symmetric quantum critical phenomena
Parity-time (PT) symmetry has been mainly studied in optical and weakly interacting open quantum systems without many-body correlations. Here the authors show that in a strongly correlated many-body system the interplay between correlations and PT symmetry leads to the emergence of new critical phenomena.Nature Communications 8, 15791
Quantum test of the equivalence principle for atoms in coherent superposition of internal energy states
Atom interferometers can be used in precision measurements and to test the fundamental laws of physics. Here the authors test the weak equivalence principle in the quantum regime with high sensitivity using a Bragg atom interferometer with rubidium atoms in their hyperfine states.Nature Communications 8, 15529
All pure bipartite entangled states can be self-tested
Device-independent self-testing is an approach that allows a complete certification of an unknown quantum state, simply by inspecting outcomes of measurements. Here, the authors demonstrate that any pure bipartite entangled state can be self-tested.Nature Communications 8, 15485
The correlation theory of the chemical bondScientific Reports 7, 2237
Quantum electrodynamics: Hyperfine puzzle?
Improved-accuracy measurements of the ground-state hyperfine splitting in highly charged bismuth ions reveal a surprising discrepancy with the predictions of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Physics 13, 533–534
Neutron stars set to open their heavy hearts
Space mission will peer inside the densest matter in the Universe.
Physicists excited by latest LHC anomaly
A series of odd findings have theorists hoping for new particles.
Muons’ big moment could fuel new physics
Fermilab experiment to measure muon magnetic moment more precisely might reveal unknown virtual particles.
Battle between quantum and thermodynamic laws heats up
Physicists try to rebuild the laws of heat and energy for processes at a quantum scale.
Astronomical tests for quantum black hole structure
Black holes present a profound challenge to our current foundations of physics, and an exciting era of astronomy is just opening in which gravitational-wave observation and very-long-baseline interferometry may provide important hints about the new principles of physics needed.Nature Astronomy 1, 0067