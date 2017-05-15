News and Views |
Quantum metrology
Quantum metrology uses quanta — individual packets of energy — for setting the standards that define units of measurement and for other high-precision research. Quantum mechanics sets the ultimate limit on the accuracy of any measurement. Quantum metrology, therefore, uses quantum effects to enhance precision beyond that possible through classical approaches.
Quantum realization of the bilinear interpolation method for NEQRScientific Reports 7, 2512
Proposal for gravitational-wave detection beyond the standard quantum limit through EPR entanglement
Quantum metrology can enhance gravitational-wave detection through the use of squeezed states. A new proposal now suggests that with EPR entanglement one can do even better, reaching sensitivities beyond the standard quantum limit.
Preparation and coherent manipulation of pure quantum states of a single molecular ion
By exploiting a co-trapped Ca+ ion, a single CaH+ ion is prepared in pure quantum states, which are coherently manipulated, using a protocol that could easily be extended to other molecular ion species.Nature 545, 203–207
Multi-pass transmission electron microscopyScientific Reports 7, 1699
Quantum parameter estimation with general dynamicsnpj Quantum Information 3, 14
Quantifying the quantum
Stephan Schlamminger looks at the origins of the Planck constant and its current role in redefining the kilogram.Nature Physics 13, 618
Gravitational-wave detection: Entanglement at work
The Einstein–Podolsky–Rosen type of quantum entanglement can be used to improve the sensitivity of laser interferometer gravitational-wave detectors beyond the quantum limit.
Tricks for ticks
Optical-lattice clocks have pushed the limits of frequency measurement — to such an extent that a tiny difference in altitude affects the clock's tick rate, as Hidetoshi Katori elucidates.Nature Physics 13, 414
Metrology in 2019
Klaus von Klitzing tells the story of the quantum Hall effect's impact on metrology.Nature Physics 13, 198
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: New life for hard-disk write heads
Broadband nitrogen–vacancy centre magnetometry demonstrates how commercial hard-disk write heads may become useful experimental tools for nanoscale applications involving magnetism and magnetic resonance.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 5–6
Photoemission delay: The White Rabbit's clock
Without a very precise timer one can never catch up with the electron released in photoemission. Attosecond streaking spectroscopy allows such a chronometer clock to be set to zero and reveals the role of electron correlations.Nature Physics 13, 207–208