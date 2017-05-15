Quantum metrology

Definition

Quantum metrology uses quanta — individual packets of energy — for setting the standards that define units of measurement and for other high-precision research. Quantum mechanics sets the ultimate limit on the accuracy of any measurement. Quantum metrology, therefore, uses quantum effects to enhance precision beyond that possible through classical approaches.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Stephan Schlamminger looks at the origins of the Planck constant and its current role in redefining the kilogram.

    • Stephan Schlamminger
    Nature Physics 13, 618

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Optical-lattice clocks have pushed the limits of frequency measurement — to such an extent that a tiny difference in altitude affects the clock's tick rate, as Hidetoshi Katori elucidates.

    • Hidetoshi Katori
    Nature Physics 13, 414

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Klaus von Klitzing tells the story of the quantum Hall effect's impact on metrology.

    • Klaus von Klitzing
    Nature Physics 13, 198

  • News and Views |

    Without a very precise timer one can never catch up with the electron released in photoemission. Attosecond streaking spectroscopy allows such a chronometer clock to be set to zero and reveals the role of electron correlations.

    • Francesca Calegari
    Nature Physics 13, 207–208
All News & Comment