News and Views |
Quantum information
Quantum information is problem solving and data processing using a quantum system as the information carrier, rather than binary ‘1’s and ‘0’s used in conventional computation. Quantum information systems could be able to transmit data that is fundamentally secure and solve problems that are beyond the power of modern computers.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Quantum annealing with all-to-all connected nonlinear oscillators
Quantum annealing aims at solving optimization problems mapped to Ising interactions between neighbouring spins, but it is crucial to implement it in a noise-resilient way. Here the authors propose a network of all-to-all connected driven Kerr-nonlinear resonators, which exhibits high success probabilities.Nature Communications 8, 15785
Research |
Controlled release of multiphoton quantum states from a microwave cavity memory
The ability to transfer quantum information from a memory to a flying qubit is important for building quantum networks. The very fast release of a multiphoton state in a microwave cavity memory into propagating modes is demonstrated.
Research | | open
Multimode entanglement in reconfigurable graph states using optical frequency combs
Multimode entanglement is an important resource for quantum information processing, but setups are often able to generate specific configurations only. Here the authors present an on-demand reconfigurable multimode entangled state source, realizing thirteen cluster states of various sizes and connectivities.Nature Communications 8, 15645
Research | | open
Quantum Phase Transition and Entanglement in Topological Quantum WiresScientific Reports 7, 2746
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Nitrogen–vacancy centres: Driven by the environment
News and Views |
Quantum simulation: Probing information scrambling
Quantum information encoded in one of many interacting particles quickly becomes scrambled. A set of tools for tracking this process is on its way.
News |
Europe’s billion-euro quantum project takes shape
Scientists offer more detail on flagship programme to harness quantum effects in devices.
News and Views |
Quantum optics: A new way to correlate photons
Resonance fluorescence from a semiconductor quantum dot unravels a rich two-photon landscape of correlations, and may be used to test their quantum nonlocality.Nature Materials 16, 398–399
Editorial |
The quantum game
With the launch of the Quantum Technologies Flagship, the European Union is looking to become a major player in the upcoming quantum revolution, reaping benefits both for technology development and wealth creation for the European society.Nature Materials 16, 391
News |
IBM's quantum cloud computer goes commercial
Company plans a bigger, better system aimed at creating a market for the still-immature technology.