Qubits
Qubits or quantum bits are the fundamental building block for quantum information processes. Whereas conventional computers store and process data as a series of ‘1’s and ‘0’s, quantum computers use the properties of a quantum system, such as the polarization of a photon or the spin of an electron.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Coherent control of the silicon-vacancy spin in diamond
Silicon vacancy centres in diamond have favourable optical properties for use in quantum information processing. Here, the authors demonstrate coherent control of silicon vacancy spins, a prerequisite for the implementation of quantum computing operations.Nature Communications 8, 15579
Research | | open
Tailoring spin defects in diamond by lattice charging
Ion implantation is used to introduce spin defects in solids, but it inflicts residual lattice damage, degrading performances. Here the authors demonstrate that the charge state of induced defects influences such damage, and that charging vacancies leads to improved coherence times and yield of centres.Nature Communications 8, 15409
Research | | open
Basic protocols in quantum reinforcement learning with superconducting circuitsScientific Reports 7, 1609
Research |
Optical holonomic single quantum gates with a geometric spin under a zero field
Ground-state spin rotations in a nitrogen–vacancy centre in diamond are manipulated within nanoseconds of a near-resonant light field being applied. Pauli quantum gates are demonstrated using the geometric spin preparation and read-out techniques.Nature Photonics 11, 309–314
News and Comment
News and Views |
Quantum optics: A new way to correlate photons
Resonance fluorescence from a semiconductor quantum dot unravels a rich two-photon landscape of correlations, and may be used to test their quantum nonlocality.Nature Materials 16, 398–399
News and Views |
Quantum computation: Towards on-chip qubitsNature Nanotechnology 12, 6
News and Views |
Cavity quantum electrodynamics: Beyond strong
When light and matter are strongly coupled, they lose their distinct character and merge into a hybrid state. Three experiments explore this exotic regime using artificial atoms, with promise for quantum technologies.Nature Physics 13, 11–12
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Enhancing a phase measurement by sequentially probing a solid-state system’Nature Communications 7, 11521
Correspondence | | open
Correspondence: Enhancing a phase measurement by sequentially probing a solid-state systemNature Communications 7, 11520
News and Views |
View from... QCrypt 2015: Extending the reach
Methods to improve the transmission distance of quantum communication, to combat channel loss and to implement an optical Ising machine were just some of the topics discussed at QCrypt 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.Nature Photonics 10, 9–10