Single photons and quantum effects

Highly indistinguishable and strongly entangled photons from symmetric GaAs quantum dots
Scalable and integratable sources of entangled-photon pairs are an important building block for quantum photonic applications. Here, Huber et al. demonstrate that droplet-etched gallium arsenide quantum dots can emit highly indistinguishable photon pairs with a high degree of entanglement.Nature Communications 8, 15506
Solid-state ensemble of highly entangled photon sources at rubidium atomic transitions
Scalable and integratable sources of entangled-photon pairs are an important building block for quantum photonic applications. Here, Keil et al. demonstrate that an ensemble of droplet-etched gallium arsenide quantum dots can emit polarization-entangled photons with almost 100% yield.Nature Communications 8, 15501
Deterministic strain-induced arrays of quantum emitters in a two-dimensional semiconductor
The emergence of quantum emitters in 2D materials has led to the quest for methods and designs enabling their controllable spatial positioning. Here, the authors use strain engineering to fabricate a deterministic array of quantum emitters in WSe2 with nanometre positioning accuracy.Nature Communications 8, 15053
Large-scale quantum-emitter arrays in atomically thin semiconductors
Quantum emitters have been recently isolated in 2D materials, yet their spatial controllability remains an open challenge. Here, the authors devise a method to create arrays of quantum emitters in WSe2 and WS2, by taking advantage of the strain distribution induced by a nanopatterned silica substrate.Nature Communications 8, 15093
Controlling quantum interference in phase space with amplitudeScientific Reports 7, 2291
From candle to candela
Yuqin Zong sheds light on photometry's fundamental unit.Nature Physics 12, 614
Bringing Young to lifeNature Physics 12, 286
