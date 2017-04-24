Pharmacokinetics

Definition

Pharmacokinetics is an area of pharmacology concerned with the time course of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (collectively ADME) of drugs from biological systems in order to understand the effect of the drug, or of the organism, on the drug's impact. Pharmacokinetic parameters can also include toxicology and a drug’s liberation from its medicinal formulation.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment