Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacokinetics is an area of pharmacology concerned with the time course of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (collectively ADME) of drugs from biological systems in order to understand the effect of the drug, or of the organism, on the drug's impact. Pharmacokinetic parameters can also include toxicology and a drug’s liberation from its medicinal formulation.
Silicon nanowires: Swallowed whole
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 99
Circadian rhythms: Functional roles of the renal tubular circadian clockNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 316
Regulators and industry tackle dose-finding issues
Industry experts ask for regulatory guidelines and assurance on the value of well-designed Phase IIb dose-finding studies to help overcome long-standing resistance to sophisticated dose-finding strategies.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 371–372
Metabolism: A model merger
Epilepsy: Adjunctive perampanel is beneficial in refractory epilepsyNature Reviews Neurology 8, 534