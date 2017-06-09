Receptor pharmacology
Receptor pharmacology is the study of the interactions of receptors with drugs/pharmaceuticals and other xenobiotics. A basic tenet of receptor pharmacology is that a drug’s effect is directly proportional to the number of occupied receptors. Also, the duration of the drug effect is related to the association and dissociation rates of the drug–receptor complex.
Latest Research and Reviews
ML290 is a biased allosteric agonist at the relaxin receptor RXFP1Scientific Reports 7, 2969
Crystal structure of the GLP-1 receptor bound to a peptide agonist
The solved crystal structure of the GLP-1 receptor bound to a truncated agonist enables the design of synthetic agonists that exhibit potent activity in vivo.Nature 546, 254–258
Structural insight into allosteric modulation of protease-activated receptor 2
Crystal structures of protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) in complex with two different antagonist ligands and with a blocking antibody reveal binding sites that are distinct from those found on PAR1, offering new leads for structure-based drug design.Nature 545, 112–115
Phase-plate cryo-EM structure of a class B GPCR–G-protein complex
Volta phase-plate cryo-electron microscopy reveals the structure of the full-length calcitonin receptor in complex with its peptide ligand and Gαsβγ.Nature 546, 118–123
News and Comment
Receptor pharmacology: Picking the pocketome for orphan receptor ligands
Receptor pharmacology: The many faces of G protein-coupled receptorsNature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 602–603
IBS: Snail venom for gut pain?
Michael Hanson
Michael Hanson, president of the GPCR Consortium, discusses how industry and academic partners are shedding light on one of the most important classes of drug targets.
Pioneering biased ligand offers efficacy with reduced on-target toxicity
Clinical success with Trevena's 'biased' G protein-coupled receptor ligand highlights the potential of exploring the nuances of receptor pharmacology.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 14, 809–810
Chemotherapy: Adjuvant TKIs in NSCLC: what can we learn from RADIANT?
In the RADIANT study, no difference in disease-free survival was observed for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with erlotinib versus placebo in the adjuvant setting. Further biomarker studies are awaited to determine whether patients with NSCLC can benefit from adjuvant therapy with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 689–690