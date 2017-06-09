Receptor pharmacology

Definition

Receptor pharmacology is the study of the interactions of receptors with drugs/pharmaceuticals and other xenobiotics. A basic tenet of receptor pharmacology is that a drug’s effect is directly proportional to the number of occupied receptors. Also, the duration of the drug effect is related to the association and dissociation rates of the drug–receptor complex.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    The solved crystal structure of the GLP-1 receptor bound to a truncated agonist enables the design of synthetic agonists that exhibit potent activity in vivo.

    • Ali Jazayeri
    • , Mathieu Rappas
    • , Alastair J. H. Brown
    • , James Kean
    • , James C. Errey
    • , Nathan J. Robertson
    • , Cédric Fiez-Vandal
    • , Stephen P. Andrews
    • , Miles Congreve
    • , Andrea Bortolato
    • , Jonathan S. Mason
    • , Asma H. Baig
    • , Iryna Teobald
    • , Andrew S. Doré
    • , Malcolm Weir
    • , Robert M. Cooke
    •  & Fiona H. Marshall
    Nature 546, 254–258

  • Research |

    Crystal structures of protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) in complex with two different antagonist ligands and with a blocking antibody reveal binding sites that are distinct from those found on PAR1, offering new leads for structure-based drug design.

    • Robert K. Y. Cheng
    • , Cédric Fiez-Vandal
    • , Oliver Schlenker
    • , Karl Edman
    • , Birte Aggeler
    • , Dean G. Brown
    • , Giles A. Brown
    • , Robert M. Cooke
    • , Christoph E. Dumelin
    • , Andrew S. Doré
    • , Stefan Geschwindner
    • , Christoph Grebner
    • , Nils-Olov Hermansson
    • , Ali Jazayeri
    • , Patrik Johansson
    • , Louis Leong
    • , Rudi Prihandoko
    • , Mathieu Rappas
    • , Holly Soutter
    • , Arjan Snijder
    • , Linda Sundström
    • , Benjamin Tehan
    • , Peter Thornton
    • , Dawn Troast
    • , Giselle Wiggin
    • , Andrei Zhukov
    • , Fiona H. Marshall
    •  & Niek Dekker
    Nature 545, 112–115

  • Research |

    Volta phase-plate cryo-electron microscopy reveals the structure of the full-length calcitonin receptor in complex with its peptide ligand and Gαsβγ.

    • Yi-Lynn Liang
    • , Maryam Khoshouei
    • , Mazdak Radjainia
    • , Yan Zhang
    • , Alisa Glukhova
    • , Jeffrey Tarrasch
    • , David M. Thal
    • , Sebastian G. B. Furness
    • , George Christopoulos
    • , Thomas Coudrat
    • , Radostin Danev
    • , Wolfgang Baumeister
    • , Laurence J. Miller
    • , Arthur Christopoulos
    • , Brian K. Kobilka
    • , Denise Wootten
    • , Georgios Skiniotis
    •  & Patrick M. Sexton
    Nature 546, 118–123
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment