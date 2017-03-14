Pharmacogenetics
Pharmacogenetics, related to pharmacology, is the study of the genetic variation between individuals that affects their response to drugs/pharmaceuticals and other xenobiotics, both therapeutically and in terms of adverse effects (side effects). Personalized medicine is the use of pharmacogenetics to understand how an individual can benefit from specific drugs.
Extraction and analysis of signatures from the Gene Expression Omnibus by the crowd
A wealth of gene expression data is publicly available, yet is little use without additional human curation. Ma’ayan and colleagues report a crowdsourcing project involving over 70 participants to annotate and analyse thousands of human disease-related gene expression datasets.Nature Communications 7, 12846
Pharmacogenetics: Genetic approach supports cardiovascular safety of GLP1R agonistsNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 444
A brighter future for the implementation of pharmacogenomic testingEuropean Journal of Human Genetics 24, 1658–1660
In the news: From AACR 2016Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 330
Multiple sclerosis: A clinically useful genetic variant in multiple sclerosis?
A recent study has identified a variant of the SLC9A9 gene that is associated with the clinical response to IFN-β treatment. IFN-β induces SLC9A9 expression, resulting in inhibition of proinflammatory T lymphocytes. The findings suggest a key role for this gene in determining the response to IFN-β in patients with multiple sclerosis.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 371–372
Genetics: Genetic risk scores—new promises for drug evaluation
Two types of genetic risk scores (GRS) have been devised to identify patients who will benefit most from cardiovascular-drug treatment: one related to the intermediate phenotype within a causal pathway, and another related to the expected clinical event. These GRS are promising and might have clinical implications for future practice.Nature Reviews Cardiology 12, 321–322