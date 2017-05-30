Clinical pharmacology
Clinical pharmacology is a branch of biomedical science. It includes drug discovery, the study of the effects of drugs on their targets in living systems and their clinical use, as well as the study of biological function related to these chemicals. Clinical pharmacology includes application of pharmacological principles, such as pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics.
Src-homology protein tyrosine phosphatase-1 agonist, SC-43, reduces liver fibrosisScientific Reports 7, 1728
Drug delivery: Closed-loop dynamic dosing
A system consisting of an aptamer-based microfluidic biosensor and a simple feedback-control algorithm adjusts therapeutic dosing in near real time in small animals.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0072
Aflibercept in diabetic macular edema: evaluating efficacy as a primary and secondary therapeutic optionEye 31, 342–345
Lost in Translation: CRF1 Receptor Antagonists and Addiction TreatmentNeuropsychopharmacology 41, 2795–2797
FDA snubs first smart pillNature Biotechnology 34, 678
Outlook for NGF inhibitor painkiller class brightensNature Biotechnology 34, 679–680
Dexamethasone implant in diabetic macular edema in real-life situationsEye 30, 1650