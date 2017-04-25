Pharmacodynamics
Pharmacodynamics (PD) is an area of pharmacology concerned with the relationship between a drug’s concentration at the site of action and the resulting effect, and to measurement of that relationship within an individual or group. Factors influencing a drug’s pharmacodynamics include the concentration of drug target and the signalling pathways downstream.
