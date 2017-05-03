Latest Research and Reviews
A modular approach to the design, fabrication, and characterization of muscle-powered biological machines
This protocol describes steps to design and generate biological machines. Ring-shaped skeletal muscle actuators are cultured and coupled to a 3D-printed skeleton. Contraction of muscle rings can be controlled by optical or electrical stimulation.Nature Protocols 12, 519–533
Structure of actomyosin rigour complex at 5.2 Å resolution and insights into the ATPase cycle mechanism
The cyclic association and dissociation of myosin with actin filament is regulated by ATP binding and hydrolysis cycles. Here the authors report the structure of mammalian skeletal muscle actomyosin rigour complex that provides insights into the ATPase-coupled reaction cycle of actomyosin.Nature Communications 8, 13969
Thick filament mechano-sensing is a calcium-independent regulatory mechanism in skeletal muscle
Recent data suggest that muscle contraction is regulated by thick filament mechano-sensing in addition to the well-known thin filament-mediated calcium signalling pathway. Here the authors provide direct evidence that myosin activation in skeletal muscle is controlled by thick filament stress independently of calcium.Nature Communications 7, 13281
Problems with extracellular recording of electrical activity in gastrointestinal muscle
Rhythmic electrical slow waves generate the contractions fundamental to gastrointestinal motility and certain disorders. In this Perspective, Sanders and colleagues discuss the application of slow-wave extracellular recording techniques to gastrointestinal organs and how mechanical artefacts might contaminate these recordings and confound interpretation.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 731–741
Cytoskeleton: Microtubules set the beat
Microtubule detyrosination is shown to influence mechanical properties of cardiomyocytes, as detyrosinated microtubules resist the force of contraction by undergoing buckling.