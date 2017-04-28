Motor protein structure

Definition

Motor protein structure describes the structure of molecular motors capable of moving along a cytoskeletal filament. In many cases, motor proteins transport cargo in a particular direction along the filament, and this directionality is associated with both protein and filament structure.

    The detailed mechanism by which the molecular motors kinesin and myosin travel along their respective protein tracks as they generate force during motile processes is still poorly understood. In a recent breakthrough, a crystal structure of kinesin in complex with tubulin illuminates the atomic-level details of a motor-track interaction, answering many questions yet leaving a number of mysteries unresolved.

    • Jared C Cochran
    •  & F Jon Kull
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 920–921

    Physics provides new approaches to difficult biological problems: a plausible mathematical model of how cilia and flagella beat has been formulated, but it needs to be subjected to rigorous experimental tests.

    • T. J. Mitchison
    •  & H. M. Mitchison
    Nature 463, 308–309
