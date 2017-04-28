Research | | open
Motor protein structure
Motor protein structure describes the structure of molecular motors capable of moving along a cytoskeletal filament. In many cases, motor proteins transport cargo in a particular direction along the filament, and this directionality is associated with both protein and filament structure.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1282
Research |
Intraflagellar transport dynein is autoinhibited by trapping of its mechanical and track-binding elements
Molecular motor dynein-2, involved in retrograde intraflagellar transport, adopts an autoinhibited conformation, in which the mechanical linker and track-binding stalk are trapped via a newly described motor–motor interface.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 461–468
Research | | open
Structure of actomyosin rigour complex at 5.2 Å resolution and insights into the ATPase cycle mechanism
The cyclic association and dissociation of myosin with actin filament is regulated by ATP binding and hydrolysis cycles. Here the authors report the structure of mammalian skeletal muscle actomyosin rigour complex that provides insights into the ATPase-coupled reaction cycle of actomyosin.Nature Communications 8, 13969
Research | | open
The myosin X motor is optimized for movement on actin bundles
Myosin X is a molecular motor unique in its ability to generate filopodia, but the mechanism explaining this behaviour is not known. Here, through a combination of structure, single-molecule assays and modelling the authors show that myosin X is optimized for transport along actin bundles.Nature Communications 7, 12456
Research |
Domain-swap polymerization drives the self-assembly of the bacterial flagellar motor
A combination of evolutionary covariance, biochemistry and SAXS analyses reveal that Escherichia coli FliG exists as a monomer in solution but forms domain-swapped polymers in assembled flagellar motors, thus leading to a thermodynamic model for self-assembly.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 197–203
Research | | open
Direct observation shows superposition and large scale flexibility within cytoplasmic dynein motors moving along microtubules
Cytoplasmic dynein is a dimeric protein that steps processively along microtubules. Here Imai et al. present cryo-electron microscopy images of stepping D. discoideum dynein, revealing diverse microtubule-bound configurations including a hinge-dependent, motors side-by-side arrangement.Nature Communications 6, 8179
News and Comment
News and Views |
Dynein dynamicsNature Structural and Molecular Biology 19, 467–469
News and Views |
A molecular motor finds its track
The detailed mechanism by which the molecular motors kinesin and myosin travel along their respective protein tracks as they generate force during motile processes is still poorly understood. In a recent breakthrough, a crystal structure of kinesin in complex with tubulin illuminates the atomic-level details of a motor-track interaction, answering many questions yet leaving a number of mysteries unresolved.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 20, 920–921
News and Views |
Cell biology: How cilia beat
Physics provides new approaches to difficult biological problems: a plausible mathematical model of how cilia and flagella beat has been formulated, but it needs to be subjected to rigorous experimental tests.Nature 463, 308–309