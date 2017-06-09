Cellular motility

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 3153
Shifting the optimal stiffness for cell migration
Cell migration is sensitive to environmental stiffness, but how cells sense optimal stiffness is not known. Here the authors develop a model that predicts that the optimum can be shifted by altering the number of active molecular motors and clutches, and verify their model in two cell types.Nature Communications 8, 15313
Cell morphology governs directional control in swimming bacteriaScientific Reports 7, 2061
Variability in bacterial flagella re-growth patterns after breakageScientific Reports 7, 1282
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cytoplasmic movements outside the living cell
Thomas D. Pollard discusses the early work of Thompson and Wolpert on cytoplasmic extract from amoebae, which laid the foundation for studies of actin-driven cell motility.
Comments and Opinion |
Interactive and scalable biology cloud experimentation for scientific inquiry and education
A real-time interactive, fully automated, low-cost and scalable biology cloud experimentation platform could provide access to scientific experimentation for learners and researchers alike.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1293–1298
News and Views |
Tissue mechanics: Cell jam
Collective cell migration and jamming in the bronchial epithelium helps to understand the pathophysiology underlying asthma.Nature Materials 14, 970–971
Research Highlights |
HIV-1 in the driving seatNature Immunology 16, 590
Research Highlights |
Cell motility: Bigger and fasterNature Chemical Biology 11, 381
Research Highlights |
Cell migration: Speed and persistence