Research | | open
Motor protein regulation
Motor protein regulation is the process by which molecular motors moving along cytoskeletal filaments are regulated, enabling them to perform multiple functions in the cell. The mechanisms governing this regulation are preserved across structurally diverse protein families.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1163
Research |
Non-equilibrium effect in the allosteric regulation of the bacterial flagellar switch
Flagellated bacteria move by alternately rotating their flagella clockwise and counterclockwise with dynamics that are shown here to be torque dependent. This non-equilibrium effect increases motor sensitivity as the torque increases.
Reviews |
Myosin VI: an innovative motor that challenged the swinging lever arm hypothesis
The swinging lever arm model of myosin movement was challenged by myosin VI, which takes larger steps along actin filaments than its structure seems to allow. Myosin VI achieves this by using a 180° lever arm swing and special structural features in its tail.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 11, 128–137
Research |
Phospholipid-dependent regulation of the motor activity of myosin X
Myosin X is involved in cytoskeletal processes including the extension of filopodia. It is now found that the tail of this myosin can inhibit motor activity in a manner that is antagonized by binding of PIP3, which also promotes dimer formation. Interfering with PIP3 binding affects myosin X translocation in vivo, suggesting that lipids regulate the activity of this motor.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 18, 783–788
Research | | open
Timing of inorganic phosphate release modulates the catalytic activity of ATP-driven rotary motor protein
The F1-ATPase is a motor protein which exhibits rotary motion as a result of catalytic hydrolysis of ATP. Here, the authors investigate how the sequence of this reaction influences molecular rotation, showing that premature product release can result in protein inactivation.Nature Communications 5, 3486
News and Comment
News and Views |
Biomolecular switches: Driven to peak
A curious peak in the distribution describing stochastic switching in bacterial motility had researchers confounded. But a careful study performed under varying mechanical conditions has now revealed that the breaking of detailed balance is to blame.
News and Views |
Cell biology: How cilia beat
Physics provides new approaches to difficult biological problems: a plausible mathematical model of how cilia and flagella beat has been formulated, but it needs to be subjected to rigorous experimental tests.Nature 463, 308–309