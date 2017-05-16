Research | | open
Pure mathematics
Pure mathematics uses mathematics to explore abstract ideas, mathematics that does not necessarily describe a real physical system. This can include developing the fundamental tools used by mathematicians, such as algebra and calculus, describing multi-dimensional space, or better understanding the philosophical meaning of mathematics and numbers themselves.
- Scientific Reports 7, 1946
Linear dynamics of classical spin as Möbius transformationScientific Reports 7, 1168
Vortex knots in tangled quantum eigenfunctions
Strings or long chains are prone to knotting. Here, the authors demonstrate that the vortex structure of quantum wavefunctions, such as that in a simple harmonic oscillator, can also contain knots, whose topological complexity can be a descriptor of the spatial order of the system.Nature Communications 7, 12346
From entanglement witness to generalized Catalan numbersScientific Reports 6, 30232
Exponential Sensitivity and its Cost in Quantum PhysicsScientific Reports 6, 20076
3D topological solitons: Out of the shadowsNature Physics 13, 208
Mathematicians come closer to solving Goldbach's weak conjecture
A centuries-old conjecture is nearing its solution.
I speak a little mathsNature Jobs 478, 1
Maths behind Internet encryption wins top award
Abel prize awarded to number theorist John Tate.
50 & 100 years agoNature 475, 179
The unplanned impact of mathematics
Peter Rowlett introduces seven little-known tales illustrating that theoretical work may lead to practical applications, but it can't be forced and it can take centuries.Nature 475, 166–169