Statistics is the application of mathematical concepts to understanding and analysing large collections of data. A central tenet of statistics is to describe the variations in a data set or population using probability distributions. This analysis aids understanding of what underlies these variations and enables predictions of future changes.
Improving randomness characterization through Bayesian model selectionScientific Reports 7, 3097
Classification of Paediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease using Machine LearningScientific Reports 7, 2428
Pointwise error estimates in localization microscopy
Super-resolution localization microscopy produces biophysical information in the form of estimated positions of single molecules. Here, Lindén et al. estimate the uncertainty of single localizations, and show that this additional information can improve data analysis and localization precision.Nature Communications 8, 15115
Diabetes mellitus statistics on prevalence and mortality: facts and fallacies
In this Perspectives article, Paul Zimmet and colleagues outline how current estimates of the prevalence diabetes mellitus and of related mortality are imprecise. They call for international consensus on uniform standards and criteria for reporting national data on diabetes mellitus.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 616–622
Points of Significance: Multiple linear regression
When multiple variables are associated with a response, the interpretation of a prediction equation is seldom simple.Nature Methods 12, 1103–1104
Introducing editorial changes
This year we will offer the option of double-blind peer review and introduce a reproducibility checklist for life sciences articles that helps authors adhere to data-reporting standards.Nature Materials 14, 133
Matters of significance
Sound experimental design and analysis require improved statistical training.Nature Methods 10, 805
Research methods: Know when your numbers are significant
Experimental biologists, their reviewers and their publishers must grasp basic statistics, urges David L. Vaux, or sloppy science will continue to grow.Nature 492, 180–181
Statistics: In sport, winners do take allNature 490, 147