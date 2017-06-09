Research | | open
Applied mathematics
Applied mathematics is the application of mathematical techniques to describe real-world systems and solve technologically relevant problems. This can include the mechanics of a moving body, the statistics governing the atoms in a gas or developing more efficient algorithms for computational analysis. These ideas are closely linked with those of theoretical physics.
A new method to reduce the number of time delays in a networkScientific Reports 7, 2745
Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and human impact
Deforestation and edge effects around cleared areas impact forest stability. Here, the authors examine human impacts on Amazonian forest-savanna bistability and show that tree cover bimodality is enhanced in regions close to human activities and is nearly absent in regions unaffected by human activities.Nature Communications 8, 15519
Chaos as an intermittently forced linear system
The huge amount of data generated in fields like neuroscience or finance calls for effective strategies that mine data to reveal underlying dynamics. Here Brunton et al.develop a data-driven technique to analyze chaotic systems and predict their dynamics in terms of a forced linear model.Nature Communications 8, 19
Pattern Formation: Lizard computerNature Physics 13, 419
News and Views |
Mathematical physics: Circling exceptional points
Going around an exceptional point in a full circle can be a non-adiabatic, asymmetric process. This surprising prediction is now confirmed by two separate experiments.Nature Physics 12, 823–824
Wheat from the chaffNature Physics 11, 296
Fluid dynamics: Swimming across scales
The myriad creatures that inhabit the waters of our planet all swim using different mechanisms. Now, a simple relation links key physical observables of underwater locomotion, on scales ranging from millimetres to tens of metres.Nature Physics 10, 711–712
Membranes: A measure of fluidNature Chemical Biology 10, 485
The mathematician versus the malignancy
Patients have long received cancer treatments at the maximum tolerated dose on a regular schedule. Could a more sophisticated approach save lives? Elie Dolgin meets one mathematical biologist whose theories are now being tested in the clinic to see if they can improve the efficacy of today's anticancer arsenal.Nature Medicine 20, 460–463