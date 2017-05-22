Computer science
Computer science is the study and development of the protocols required for automated processing and manipulation of data. This includes, for example, creating algorithms for efficiently searching large volumes of information or encrypting data so that it can be stored and transmitted securely.
Security of a kind of quantum secret sharing with entangled statesScientific Reports 7, 2486
Node Attribute-enhanced Community Detection in Complex NetworksScientific Reports 7, 2627
Quantum vertex model for reversible classical computing
Solutions of computations can be encoded in the ground state of many-body spin models. Here the authors show that solutions to generic reversible classical computations can be encoded in the ground state of a vertex model, which can be reached without finite temperature phase transitions.Nature Communications 8, 15303
Shortest Paths in Multiplex NetworksScientific Reports 7, 2142
Geometric explanation of the rich-club phenomenon in complex networksScientific Reports 7, 1730
Neuromorphic computation: Lowering dimensions
The environment needs cryptogovernance
The blockchain technology that underpins cryptographic currencies can support sustainability by building trust and avoiding corruption, explains Guillaume Chapron.
Neuromorphic computation: Sparse codes from memristor grids
The adjustable resistive state of memristors makes it possible to implement sparse coding algorithms naturally and efficiently.
Artificial intelligence: A social spin on language analysis
Understanding the prevalence and impact of personal attacks in online discussions is challenging. A method that combines crowdsourcing and machine learning provides a way forward, but caveats must be considered.Nature 545, 166–167
Satellite images reveal gaps in global population data
Algorithms help to produce precise maps of where people in developing countries live and work.
Smart manufacturing must embrace big data
Study and model industrial processes to save money, energy and materials, urges Andrew Kusiak.