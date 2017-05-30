Research | | open
Information technology
Information technology is the design and implementation of computer networks for data processing and communication. This includes designing the hardware for processing information and connecting separate components, and developing software that can efficiently and faultlessly analyse and distribute this data.
AI summit aims to help world’s poorest
United Nations meeting hopes to focus artificial intelligence on sustainable development goals.
Nano-hologram made from the thinnest material yet
Consumer devices could one day generate holograms.Nature 546
Satellite images reveal gaps in global population data
Algorithms help to produce precise maps of where people in developing countries live and work.
Dissolving circuits hold promise for green electronics
Degradable material could reduce the amount of e-waste.Nature 545
2D semiconductor replaces silicon in microprocessor
The device is a step towards tiny integrated circuits made from atom-thick materials.Nature 544
‘Wavelet revolution’ pioneer scoops top maths award
Yves Meyer wins the Abel Prize for role in theory with data applications from digital cinema to pinpointing gravitational waves.