Lymphoid tissues

Definition

Lymphoid tissues are organized structures that support immune responses. The bone marrow and thymus are primary lymphoid tissues and the sites of lymphocyte development. The lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils and Peyer’s patches are examples of secondary lymphoid tissue. Chronic inflammation can lead to the development of tertiary lymphoid tissue.

