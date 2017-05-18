News and Views |
Lymphoid tissues
Lymphoid tissues are organized structures that support immune responses. The bone marrow and thymus are primary lymphoid tissues and the sites of lymphocyte development. The lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils and Peyer’s patches are examples of secondary lymphoid tissue. Chronic inflammation can lead to the development of tertiary lymphoid tissue.
Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Research |
Lymphatic endothelial S1P promotes mitochondrial function and survival in naive T cells
The chemoattractant S1P is identified as an extrinsic factor that supports naive T cell survival, and acts via a signalling mechanism to maintain mitochondrial content and function.Nature 546, 158–161
Research |
Identification of subepithelial mesenchymal cells that induce IgA and diversify gut microbiota
IgA is necessary for maintaining gut homeostasis, and its production depends on microbial sampling by the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT). Takayanagi and colleagues identify a novel population of mesenchymal cells in the GALT that control M cell differentiation and function of gut epithelium.Nature Immunology 18, 675–682
Research | | open
Elevated levels of Wnt signaling disrupt thymus morphogenesis and functionScientific Reports 7, 785
Reviews |
Generation of diversity in thymic epithelial cells
The generation of a diverse T cell repertoire depends on heterogeneous populations of thymic epithelial cells (TECs). Here, the authors explain how different subsets of TECs support and coordinate different stages of T cell development to ensure the selection of a functional and self-tolerant T cell repertoire.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 295–305
News and Comment
News and Views |
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.Nature Immunology 18, 601–602
Research Highlights |
Medullary Thymic epithelial cell progenitors: hidden in plain sight
Graham Anderson describes a 2001 study by Rodewald and colleagues that provided the first experimental evidence for thymic epithelial cell progenitors.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
News and Views |
Innate B cells cleave to the marginal zone
The kinase Taok3 and protease ADAM10 mediate determination of the fate of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 248–250
Research Highlights |
Antibody responses: A thymic niche for plasma cells
Plasma cells accumulate in the ageing thymus and may provide protection against viral infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 78–79
Keeping your T cells
Keeping your T cellsNature Immunology 18, 151
News and Views |
A bone marrow factor contributes to kidney disease
Soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) is a circulating biomarker of inflammation. A recent study identifies immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow as a major cellular source of suPAR that contributes to kidney disease.Nature Medicine 23, 13–14