Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 40401
Research |
Innate lymphoid cells integrate stromal and immunological signals to enhance antibody production by splenic marginal zone B cells
Marginal zone B cells provide rapid antibody responses to blood-borne antigens. Cerutti and colleagues identify a RORγt-dependent innate lymphoid cell subset that establishes crosstalk among multiple cell types to enhance antibody responses.Nature Immunology 15, 354–364
Research |
The nuclear receptor LXRα controls the functional specialization of splenic macrophages
Liver X receptors (LXRs) are transcription factors that respond to sterols. Castrillo and colleagues identify a unique requirement for LXRα in the development of splenic marginal zone macrophages and their antibody responses to blood-borne antigen.Nature Immunology 14, 831–839
News and Comment
News and Views |
Innate B cells cleave to the marginal zone
The kinase Taok3 and protease ADAM10 mediate determination of the fate of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 248–250
Research Highlights |
Acute kidney injury: Vagus nerve stimulation may prevent AKINature Reviews Nephrology 12, 376
News and Views |
Biological sensors shed light on ligand geography
Small, soluble, ubiquitous ligands are difficult to visualize. Schwab and colleagues have created a functional receptor reporter that gauges the in vivo concentration, location and biological action of sphingolipids.Nature Immunology 16, 1209–1211
Research Highlights |
Innate lymphoid cells: Support for indie B cells
Innate lymphoid cells enhance innate-like B cell responses in the spleen.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 213
News and Views |
ILCs in the zone
Innate lymphoid cells, marginal reticular cells and B cell–helper neutrophils interact to promote antibody secretion by B cells in the marginal zone of the spleen in humans and mice.Nature Immunology 15, 313–314
Research Highlights |
Microbiology: Count your platelets
The SFTS virus sabotages blood platelets in the spleen of an infected individual