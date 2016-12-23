Reviews | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Bone marrow micrometastases in early breast cancer–30-year outcomeBritish Journal of Cancer 114, 243–247
Research | | open
‘Emergency exit’ of bone-marrow-resident CD34+DNAM-1brightCXCR4+-committed lymphoid precursors during chronic infection and inflammation
Lymphocytes are on high demand during chronic infections. Here, the authors show that human lymphoid precursors, normally found in the bone marrow, circulate in the blood of chronic inflammation patients and give rise to natural killer cells and other lymphocytes.Nature Communications 6, 8109
News and Comment
News and Views |
A bone marrow factor contributes to kidney disease
Soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) is a circulating biomarker of inflammation. A recent study identifies immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow as a major cellular source of suPAR that contributes to kidney disease.Nature Medicine 23, 13–14
Research Highlights |
Metabolism: Human bone marrow can make fat
Research Highlights |
A quiet placeNature Immunology 14, 1211
Research Highlights |
Low-oxygen landscape mapped in bone marrow
Research Highlights |
Microenvironment: Secreted DNA damage?
This paper finds that secreted chromatin fragments from leukaemia cells activate DNA damage responses in recipient stromal cells, which leads to their death.Nature Reviews Cancer 13, 77
News and Views |
Waking up HSCs: a new role for E-selectin
Two anatomical niches for hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) have been reported in the bone marrow, but a distinct function for each of these niches has remained unclear. A new role in stem cell proliferation has now been identified for the adhesion molecule E-selectin expressed by bone marrow endothelial cells at the vascular niche (pages 1651–1657).Nature Medicine 18, 1613–1614