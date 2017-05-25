Latest Research and Reviews
Generation of diversity in thymic epithelial cells
The generation of a diverse T cell repertoire depends on heterogeneous populations of thymic epithelial cells (TECs). Here, the authors explain how different subsets of TECs support and coordinate different stages of T cell development to ensure the selection of a functional and self-tolerant T cell repertoire.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 295–305
Foxn1-β5t transcriptional axis controls CD8+ T-cell production in the thymus
Foxn1 is involved in thymic epithelial cell (TEC) and CD8+ T cell development. Here the authors show this development requires Foxn1 binding proximal to, and inducing transcription of, the gene encoding β5t in cortical TECs.Nature Communications 8, 14419
Medullary Thymic epithelial cell progenitors: hidden in plain sight
Graham Anderson describes a 2001 study by Rodewald and colleagues that provided the first experimental evidence for thymic epithelial cell progenitors.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 348
Antibody responses: A thymic niche for plasma cells
Plasma cells accumulate in the ageing thymus and may provide protection against viral infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 78–79
Gender imbalanceNature Immunology 17, 480
Immunometabolism: Unravelling the puzzle to longevity and immunity
The longevity hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 can act as a regulator of thymic T cell production during ageing.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 74–75
Sirt-ainly Aire
Sirtuin-1 (Sirt1), a protein deacetylase known for its multiple cellular functions, including roles in metabolism, stress response and aging, is a post-translational modulator of autoimmune regulator (Aire) in central immunotolerance.Nature Immunology 16, 680–681
Developmental stage mattersNature Immunology 16, 447