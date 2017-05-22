Cytological techniques

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
PCS/MVA syndrome caused by an Alu insertion in the BUB1B geneHuman Genome Variation 4, 17021
Research | | open
Split-BioID a conditional proteomics approach to monitor the composition of spatiotemporally defined protein complexes
The BioID approaches takes advantage of the promiscuous biotinylation enzyme (BirA*) to identify proteins that closely interact. Here the authors improve the resolution of BioID using a protein fragment complementation approach that allows the assignment of protein-protein interactions to specific complexes within a common interactome.Nature Communications 8, 15690
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Alternative drug sensitivity metrics improve preclinical cancer pharmacogenomicsNature Biotechnology 35, 500–502
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: Updated Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy: a new MEST-C score
The Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is the most widely accepted system for assessing histologic findings in IgAN. A new publication refines this classification by adding a crescent score, reassessing the segmental sclerosis score, and contextualizing the clinical relevance of the histologic lesions.
Correspondence |
Addressing reproducibility in single-laboratory phenotyping experimentsNature Methods 14, 462–464
Correspondence |
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Correspondence |
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053