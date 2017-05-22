Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
An oncogenic MYB feedback loop drives alternate cell fates in adenoid cystic carcinoma
Bradley Bernstein, Birgit Knoechel and colleagues identify super-enhancer translocations that drive overexpression of MYB in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). They find that MYB binds to the translocated enhancers and to other active enhancers that drive different regulatory programs in alternate cell lineages in ACC.Nature Genetics 48, 265–272
Reviews |
Advances in the care of patients with mucinous colorectal cancer
Mucinous colorectal cancer has, in the past, been associated with inferior responses to treatment, and worse patient outcomes compared with other colorectal cancer subtypes; although, this situation has improved in the past 10–15 years. In this Review, the authors describe the key developments that have enabled these improvements, in addition to the potential for further improvements in the care of patients with mucinous colorectal cancer.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 361–369
News and Comment
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: Updated Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy: a new MEST-C score
The Oxford Classification of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is the most widely accepted system for assessing histologic findings in IgAN. A new publication refines this classification by adding a crescent score, reassessing the segmental sclerosis score, and contextualizing the clinical relevance of the histologic lesions.
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Label-free histopathologyNature Methods 13, 815
Research Highlights |
Kidney cancer: Papillary features predict survival in ncRCCNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 652–653
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Automating brain mapping
Two new platforms allow single neurons to be imaged throughout the mouse brain.Nature Methods 13, 719
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: A space for transcriptomicsNature Reviews Genetics 17, 436–437
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Whole organs and animals rendered transparentNature Methods 11, 991