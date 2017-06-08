RNAi

Definition

RNAi (RNA interference) is a biological process in which RNA molecules—microRNA (miRNA) and small interfering RNA (siRNA)—inhibit gene expression, typically by binding to messenger RNA (mRNA) and triggering its degradation. The process is exploited by researchers to knock down gene expression in cell culture and in vivo in model organisms.

