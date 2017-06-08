RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a biological process in which RNA molecules—microRNA (miRNA) and small interfering RNA (siRNA)—inhibit gene expression, typically by binding to messenger RNA (mRNA) and triggering its degradation. The process is exploited by researchers to knock down gene expression in cell culture and in vivo in model organisms.
Split-BioID a conditional proteomics approach to monitor the composition of spatiotemporally defined protein complexes
The BioID approaches takes advantage of the promiscuous biotinylation enzyme (BirA*) to identify proteins that closely interact. Here the authors improve the resolution of BioID using a protein fragment complementation approach that allows the assignment of protein-protein interactions to specific complexes within a common interactome.Nature Communications 8, 15690
PCDH18 is frequently inactivated by promoter methylation in colorectal cancerScientific Reports 7, 2820
Tailing and degradation of Argonaute-bound small RNAs protect the genome from uncontrolled RNAi
While RNA interference is a highly conserved mechanism of gene regulation, how Argonaute-bound small RNAs are targeted for degradation is not well understood. Here the authors show that Cid14 and Cid16 target Argonaute-bound small RNAs for degradation and protect the genome from uncontrolled RNAi activity.Nature Communications 8, 15332
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053
Prospects for RNA delivery with nanotechnologiesGene Therapy 24, 121
Genomics: Another player for RNA-guided RNA cleavage
Cas13b relies on activator and repressor proteins to regulate RNA cleavage.Nature Methods 14, 222–223
Small interfering RNA: Hybrid revisionNature Plants 2, 16197
Stones: A novel RNAi therapy for PH1Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 508