Tissue culture

Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Explant culture of adult zebrafish hearts for epicardial regeneration studies
This protocol describes how to establish explant cultures of intact zebrafish hearts. The explants can be used to study the regeneration of cardiac tissues such as the epicardium, can be maintained for up to 30 d and are amenable to live imaging.Nature Protocols 11, 872–881
Protocols |
Organoid culture systems for prostate epithelial and cancer tissue
This protocol describes a strategy for generating 3D prostate organoid cultures from healthy mouse and human prostate cells (either bulk or FAC-sorted single luminal and basal cells), metastatic prostate cancer lesions and circulating tumor cells.Nature Protocols 11, 347–358
Research |
Programmed synthesis of three-dimensional tissues
DNA-programmed assembly of cells (DPAC) allows the reconstitution of organoid-like structures with controlled size, shape, cell-type composition and spatial heterogeneity.Nature Methods 12, 975–981
Protocols |
The fetal mouse metatarsal bone explant as a model of angiogenesis
This protocol describes how to set up an assay investigating vessel outgrowth from mouse fetal metatarsals. This assay is an ex vivo assay to investigate sprouting angiogenesis.Nature Protocols 10, 1459–1473
Protocols |
Supercooling preservation and transplantation of the rat liver
With this protocol rat livers can be kept viable for up to 96 h and transplanted successfully. The livers are first loaded with cryoprotectants to prevent ice formation and protect against hypothermic injury, and they are then cooled to –6 °C without freezing.Nature Protocols 10, 484–494
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Organoid culture
Ex vivo organoid culture could revolutionize biology, but variability must be understood.Nature Methods 14, 35
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: In vitro model of human implantationNature Methods 13, 547
News and Views |
Engineered tumours: Roll-on scaffolds
A spool-and-ribbon cell-culture approach provides quick and easy access to the interior of engineered tumours for the analysis of cell responses to molecular gradients.Nature Materials 15, 138–139
Research Highlights |
Liver: Bioprinted liver lobules
News |
The Author File: Zev Gartner
Creative chemical techniques to better understand tissue self-organization.Nature Methods 12, 897
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Chemogenetic manipulation of neurons
The family of designer receptors now includes an orthogonally activated member for multiplexed chemogenetic control of neural activity.Nature Methods 12, 603