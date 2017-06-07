Technology

  • Research |

    • Sebastian Giwa
    • , Jedediah K Lewis
    • , Luis Alvarez
    • , Robert Langer
    • , Alvin E Roth
    • , George M Church
    • , James F Markmann
    • , David H Sachs
    • , Anil Chandraker
    • , Jason A Wertheim
    • , Martine Rothblatt
    • , Edward S Boyden
    • , Elling Eidbo
    • , W P Andrew Lee
    • , Bohdan Pomahac
    • , Gerald Brandacher
    • , David M Weinstock
    • , Gloria Elliott
    • , David Nelson
    • , Jason P Acker
    • , Korkut Uygun
    • , Boris Schmalz
    • , Brad P Weegman
    • , Alessandro Tocchio
    • , Greg M Fahy
    • , Kenneth B Storey
    • , Boris Rubinsky
    • , John Bischof
    • , Janet A W Elliott
    • , Teresa K Woodruff
    • , G John Morris
    • , Utkan Demirci
    • , Kelvin G M Brockbank
    • , Erik J Woods
    • , Robert N Ben
    • , John G Baust
    • , Dayong Gao
    • , Barry Fuller
    • , Yoed Rabin
    • , David C Kravitz
    • , Michael J Taylor
    •  & Mehmet Toner
    Nature Biotechnology 35, 530–542

  • Research | | open

    Life cycle assessments are used by corporations to determine the sustainability of raw source materials. Here, Chaplin-Kramer et al. develop an improved life cycle assessment approach incorporating spatial variation in land-use change, and apply this framework to a bioplastic case study.

    • Rebecca Chaplin-Kramer
    • , Sarah Sim
    • , Perrine Hamel
    • , Benjamin Bryant
    • , Ryan Noe
    • , Carina Mueller
    • , Giles Rigarlsford
    • , Michal Kulak
    • , Virginia Kowal
    • , Richard Sharp
    • , Julie Clavreul
    • , Edward Price
    • , Stephen Polasky
    • , Mary Ruckelshaus
    •  & Gretchen Daily
    Nature Communications 8, 15065

  • Reviews |

    A review of mineral exploration data and demand forecasts suggests that new international governance links are needed to ensure efficient and responsible future sourcing of minerals for sustainable development.

    • Saleem H. Ali
    • , Damien Giurco
    • , Nicholas Arndt
    • , Edmund Nickless
    • , Graham Brown
    • , Alecos Demetriades
    • , Ray Durrheim
    • , Maria Amélia Enriquez
    • , Judith Kinnaird
    • , Anna Littleboy
    • , Lawrence D. Meinert
    • , Roland Oberhänsli
    • , Janet Salem
    • , Richard Schodde
    • , Gabi Schneider
    • , Olivier Vidal
    •  & Natalia Yakovleva
    Nature 543, 367–372

  • Research |

    Synthetic nanoparticles containing rapamycin — a common immunosuppressant drug — when co-administered with any free antigen can induce immune tolerance, offering a way to rescue novel drugs that have failed in the clinic due to antidrug antibodies.

    • Takashi K. Kishimoto
    • , Joseph D. Ferrari
    • , Robert A. LaMothe
    • , Pallavi N. Kolte
    • , Aaron P. Griset
    • , Conlin O'Neil
    • , Victor Chan
    • , Erica Browning
    • , Aditi Chalishazar
    • , William Kuhlman
    • , Fen-ni Fu
    • , Nelly Viseux
    • , David H. Altreuter
    • , Lloyd Johnston
    •  & Roberto A. Maldonado
    Nature Nanotechnology 11, 890–899

  • Research |

    Energy storage is vital to the widespread rollout of renewable electricity technologies. Modelling shows that energy storage can add value to wind and solar technologies, but cost reduction remains necessary to reach widespread profitability.

    • William A. Braff
    • , Joshua M. Mueller
    •  & Jessika E. Trancik
    Nature Climate Change 6, 964–969
News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Early-stage capital providers and clean energy technology incubators are supporting a new wave of innovations focused on end-use efficiency and demand control. This wave complements expanding investments in supply technologies required for electricity sector decarbonization.

    • A. Bumpus
    •  & S. Comello
    Nature Climate Change 7, 382–385

  • News |

    Microfluidic devices filled with intricate channels that exploit fluid behaviour promise to make it easier to diagnose genetic disease.

    • Amber Dance
    Nature 545, 511–514

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Shenzhen has emerged as a haven for biotechnology and cutting-edge hardware.

    • Flynn Murphy
    Nature 545, S29–S31

  • Editorial |

    Disruption is often a bad word in established industries, and electricity generation is no exception. But with silicon solar cells getting ever closer to efficiency limits, innovative solutions are needed.

    Nature Energy 2, 17082

  • News |

    Mobile phones are helping to take conventional laboratory-based science into the field, the classroom and the clinic.

    • Jeffrey M. Perkel
    Nature 545, 119–121
