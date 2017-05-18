Reviews | | open
- npj Microgravity 3, 6
Additive and Photochemical Manufacturing of CopperScientific Reports 6, 39584
Coupling between air travel and climate
An analysis of US domestic flight data for the past two decades reveals the overwhelmingly tight control of climate variability on air travel. Potential feedbacks between aviation and climate change are quantified using CMIP5 model projections.Nature Climate Change 5, 1068–1073
Monitoring, reporting and verifying emissions in the climate economy
This paper reviews the monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse-gas emissions needed for carbon-pricing and management mechanisms.Nature Climate Change 5, 319–328
Stock dynamics and emission pathways of the global aluminium cycle
The long-term demand for materials and the opportunities for scrap recycling depend on the stock dynamics of the products in use. In the case of aluminium, research shows that new technologies in primary production can reduce emissions while the aluminium stocks grow, but beyond stock saturation the largest reduction potential shifts to scrap recycling.Nature Climate Change 3, 338–342
Biotech firm backs controversial CRISPR challenger
What Novozymes might do with the NgAgo protein, claimed by some to be a powerful gene editor, is still unclear.
Young scientists ditch postdocs for biotech start-ups
Many biologists are founding their own firms as venture capitalists show increased interest in science.
MOFs move to market
Omar Farha (Chief Science Officer & technical founder) and Ben Hernandez (Chief Executive Officer) of NuMat Technologies, talk to Nature Chemistry about the release of one of the first MOF-based commercial products and the challenges the journey posed.Nature Chemistry 8, 990–991
Frameworks for commercial success
Taking chemical technology from the bench to the consumer is a formidable challenge, but it is how research can ultimately benefit wider society. Companies are now beginning to incorporate metal–organic frameworks into commercial products, heralding a new era for the field.Nature Chemistry 8, 987
OSIRIS-REx spacecraft blazes trail for asteroid miners
Retrieval of a space-rock sample would be proof of concept for mining metals and water.