Intellectual-property rights

NIH research grants yield economic windfall
More than 30% of biomedical studies funded by the US government are later cited in commercial patents.
Why axing TPP was a lost opportunity for biotechNature Biotechnology 35, 206–207
Why the CRISPR patent verdict isn’t the end of the story
From legal challenges to ongoing experimentation, the story of who owns the rights to CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing is still being written.
Broad Institute wins bitter battle over CRISPR patents
The US Patent and Trademark Office issues a verdict in legal tussle over rights to genome-editing technology.
Raising financing through strategic timing
Strategic timing can be key for nano-drug-delivery ventures to get financing. Timely publications engage potential partners; early broad, blocking, relevant patents demonstrate the potential to appropriate value; and venture formation closer to clinical viability better aligns its timeline with that of venture capitalists.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 93–98
CRISPR heavyweights battle in US patent court
The University of California, Berkeley, and the Broad Institute are vying for lucrative rights to the gene-editing system.