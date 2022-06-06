Directed evolution and selection of biostable l-DNA aptamers with a mirror-image DNA polymerase

Designing a mirror-image selection scheme

One of the key techniques required for realizing mirror-image selection is the amplification of large randomized l-DNA libraries (Fig. 1b). We previously reported a mirror-image PCR system based on d-Dpo4-5m (a designed mutant of Sulfolobus solfataricus P2 DNA polymerase IV (Dpo4) to facilitate its chemical synthesis)15,16. Despite the high error rate and low amplification efficiency especially for long l-DNA sequences, its relatively small size has made the total chemical synthesis of large quantities of d-Dpo4-5m more practical than larger d-polymerases such as the mirror-image Pyrococcus furiosus (Pfu) DNA polymerase14 and thus potentially suitable for amplifying large pools of short l-DNA sequences.

Another key technique required for realizing mirror-image selection is the sequencing of enriched l-DNA aptamers. One potential approach would be to amplify l-DNAs from single molecules (similar to cell-free cloning through limiting dilution17) to isolate single l-DNA aptamers for downstream l-DNA sequencing14,18. However, the amplification efficiencies of the current mirror-image PCR systems based on mirror-image Dpo4 and Pfu DNA polymerase are not sufficient for amplifying single-molecule templates14,15,16. Another potential approach would be to apply high-throughput l-DNA sequencing to sequence the enriched l-DNA aptamers directly. Nevertheless, ﻿high-throughput l-DNA sequencing has not been developed with the limited mirror-image molecular tools currently available. Here, we repurposed denaturing gradient gel electrophoresis (DGGE), a technique traditionally used for analyzing microbial community compositions by separating different DNA sequences of similar lengths based on their different melting temperatures (mainly for their GC contents)19, to isolate the enriched l-DNA aptamers for downstream l-DNA sequencing (Fig. 1b).

Validating the selection scheme in the natural system

Although Dpo4-5m has been shown to amplify short DNA sequences efficiently15,16, it has not been tested in the amplification of large randomized DNA libraries. Here, we prepared a large randomized d-DNA library of roughly 1 × 1014 distinct sequences by solid-phase oligo synthesis, with 30 randomized nucleotides flanked by two constant regions for primer binding (Extended Data Fig. 1a). We validated the ability of l-Dpo4-5m to amplify the large randomized d-DNA library (Supplementary Fig. 1a), and performed iterative rounds of selection of d-DNA aptamers targeting commercially available native human thrombin purified from plasma, against which high-affinity d-DNA aptamers have been previously selected20,21. The progress of selection was monitored by the electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA)22 (Supplementary Fig. 2a), which helps to access the overall binding fraction of the sequence pool during each selection round. After six rounds of selection, we observed that roughly 70% of the d-DNA pool bound 1 μM native human thrombin, but not 1 μM streptavidin (Supplementary Fig. 2a,b). Next, we sequenced the round 6 (R6) d-DNA pools by high-throughput sequencing, which revealed the enrichment of multiple sequences, although the most abundant sequence only accounted for roughly 1.1% of the total reads (Supplementary Fig. 2c,d).

We then asked if d-DNA sequences of similar lengths could be separated by DGGE based on their different melting temperatures. We applied DGGE to analyze the R4–R6 d-DNA pools, along with the unselected R0 d-DNA library (Supplementary Fig. 3a,b). We found that while no clear band was observed in R0 and R4, single bands began to emerge in R5, with both the number and fluorescence intensity of the bands increased in R6 (Supplementary Fig. 3b). Next, we isolated a single band (d-6) from R6, accounting for roughly 1.7% of the total lane fluorescence intensity of R6 (Supplementary Fig. 3b). We amplified band d-6 by natural PCR using l-Dpo4-5m with d-deoxynucleoside triphosphates (d-dNTPs) and d-DNA primers, and analyzed the natural PCR product by another DGGE, which revealed a predominant band accounting for roughly 35% of the total lane fluorescence intensity (Supplementary Fig. 3b). We recovered the band from DGGE and analyzed its composition by high-throughput sequencing, which revealed a single sequence accounting for roughly 45% of the total reads (249,272 in 554,081 reads) (Supplementary Fig. 3c,d). In fact, the same sequence (d-6) was also found in the R6 d-DNA pool before DGGE separation, but only accounting for roughly 0.8% (ranked fourth) of the high-throughput sequencing reads (Supplementary Fig. 2c,d). Therefore, although the d-6 sequence was rather rare in the R6 d-DNA pool (roughly 1.7% revealed by DGGE, and roughly 0.8% by high-throughput sequencing, respectively), it became predominant after DGGE separation and PCR amplification by l-Dpo4-5m (roughly 35% revealed by DGGE, and roughly 45% by high-throughput sequencing, respectively).

Next, we sequenced band d-6 using the phosphorothioate approach with d-deoxynucleoside α-thiotriphosphates (d-dNTPαSs) and cleavage by 2-iodoethanol23, which we have adopted recently for l-DNA sequencing-by-synthesis14. We observed that the sequencing results were rather ambiguous due to band doubling (Supplementary Fig. 4a), a phenomenon that was primarily attributed to the presence of 3′-hydroxyl and 3′-monophosphate groups among the cleaved DNA fragments24. To address this issue, we treated the 2-iodoethanol-cleaved d-DNA fragments with natural calf intestinal alkaline phosphatase (CIP). We observed that most of the band doubling disappeared after natural CIP treatment, likely due to the removal of 3′-monophosphates from the cleaved d-DNA fragments, and hence the sequence of band d-6 was readily determined (Supplementary Fig. 4b). Prediction of secondary structure of the d-6 aptamer by Mfold25 reveals that it matches the consensus sequence of previously identified d-DNA aptamers targeting native human thrombin20 (Supplementary Fig. 5a). Finally, we prepared the d-6 aptamer by solid-phase oligo synthesis, and applied isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) to measure its binding affinity with native human thrombin (without detectable autolysis that may affect the ITC results, as shown in Supplementary Fig. 6), with dissociation constant (K d ) measured at 27 nM in physiological buffer (20 mM HEPES-NaOH, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , pH 7.4) (Supplementary Fig. 5b). Furthermore, the d-6 aptamer formed stable complexes with native human thrombin as revealed by EMSA, and was, as expected, digestible by natural DNase I (Supplementary Fig. 5c).

Mirror-image selection of l -DNA aptamers targeting native human thrombin

Having validated the selection scheme in the natural system, we selected l-DNA aptamers targeting native human thrombin, a biologically important target molecule for treating thrombosis26 and yet difficult to be chemically synthesized for its relative large size (295 aa) and glycosylation27. We prepared a large randomized l-DNA library of roughly 1 × 1014 distinct sequences by solid-phase oligo synthesis, with 30 randomized nucleotides flanked by two constant regions for primer binding, as with the d-DNA library (Extended Data Fig. 1a). We amplified the l-DNA library by mirror-image PCR using d-Dpo4-5m with l-dNTPs and l-DNA primers (Supplementary Fig. 1b), and monitored the progress of mirror-image selection by EMSA (Extended Data Fig. 1b). After nine rounds of selection, we observed that roughly 70% of the l-DNA pool bound 1 μM native human thrombin, but not 1 μM streptavidin (Fig. 1c and Extended Data Fig. 1b). We applied DGGE to analyze the R5-R9 l-DNA pools, along with the unselected R0 l-DNA library (Fig. 1d). We found that while no clear band was observed in R0 and R5, single bands began to emerge in R6, with both the number and fluorescence intensity of the bands increased from R7 to R9 (Fig. 1d). Next, we isolated two bands (l-9-1 and l-9-2) from R9, accounting for roughly 1.7% and 1.6% of the total lane fluorescence intensity of R9, respectively (Fig. 1d). We amplified bands l-9-1 and l-9-2 by mirror-image PCR using d-Dpo4-5m with l-dNTPs and l-DNA primers in two separate reactions, and analyzed the mirror-image PCR products by another DGGE, both revealing a predominant band accounting for roughly 18% and 12% of the total lane fluorescence intensity, respectively (Fig. 1d).

To sequence the enriched l-DNA aptamers, we isolated band l-9-1 for l-DNA sequencing-by-synthesis using the phosphorothioate approach with l-dNTPαSs and cleavage by 2-iodoethanol14. We observed that the sequencing results were again ambiguous due to band doubling (Supplementary Fig. 7a), similar to the phosphorothioate sequencing results in the natural system. We treated the 2-iodoethanol-cleaved l-DNA fragments with natural CIP, and unexpectedly, the natural CIP treatment substantially improved the l-DNA sequencing results (Supplementary Fig. 7b), likely through the removal of 3′-monophosphates in l-DNAs through a previously unknown cross-chiral dephosphorylation activity of CIP as revealed by matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization–time of flight–mass spectrometry (MALDI–TOF–MS) (Supplementary Fig. 8). Hence, the sequence of band l-9-1 was readily determined (Fig. 1e and Supplementary Fig. 7b).

Additionally, we sequenced band l-9-2 using the phosphorothioate approach and observed that even with treatment by natural CIP, three nucleotide positions in the randomized region of the sequenced aptamer caused ambiguous reading (likely due to contaminating sequences) and resulted in eight most probable l-DNA aptamer sequences (Fig. 1f, Supplementary Fig. 7c and Supplementary Table 1). We reasoned that the incorrect sequences could be ruled out using DGGE by comparing the migration of potential aptamer sequences, since the correct sequence(s) should comigrate with band l-9-2 for the identical melting temperature (Supplementary Fig. 9a). Thus, we screened the natural versions (to save cost and the mirror-image enzymes) of the eight most probable l-DNA aptamer sequences in band l-9-2 (d-l-9-2-1 to d-l-9-2-8, Supplementary Table 1) by DGGE, to rule out the incorrect sequences. We observed that only the d-l-9-2-7 sequence comigrated with band l-9-2 (Supplementary Fig. 9b), suggesting that d-l-9-2-7 and band l-9-2 likely share the same sequence. Hence, the sequence of band l-9-2 was determined through a combination of a first DGGE to isolate (Fig. 1d), l-DNA sequencing-by-synthesis using the phosphorothioate approach (Fig. 1f) and a second DGGE to rule out the incorrect sequences (Supplementary Fig. 9b).

Characterizing the selected l -DNA aptamers

To measure the binding affinity of the sequenced l-DNA aptamers with native human thrombin, we prepared the l-9-1 and l-9-2 aptamers by solid-phase oligo synthesis (Fig. 2a,c), which bound native human thrombin with K d measured by ITC in physiological buffer at 29 and 168 nM, respectively (Fig. 2e,g). Based on their secondary structures predicted by Mfold, we truncated the l-9-1 aptamer from 65 to 36 nucleotides (nt) and the l-9-2 aptamer from 65 to 38 nt (Fig. 2b,d), and observed that the truncated l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers bound native human thrombin with only slightly reduced binding affinity, with K d measured by ITC at 39 and 251 nM, respectively (Fig. 2f,h). Meanwhile, binding was not detected between the l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers with streptavidin (Supplementary Figs. 10a,d and 11a,c), and the natural versions of the l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers (d-l-9-1t and d-l-9-2t) with native human thrombin (Supplementary Figs. 10b,e and 11b,d), suggesting that the binding between the l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers with native human thrombin was both target- and chiral-specific. Further shortening the l-9-1t aptamer from 36 to 32 nt led to roughly threefold reduction in binding affinity (K d = 111 nM, Supplementary Fig. 10c,f), likely due to destabilization of the aptamer structure. Furthermore, the 5′-cyanine 5 (Cy5)-labeled l-9-1t and l-9-2t (Cy5-l-9-1t and Cy5-l-9-2t) aptamers formed stable complexes with native human thrombin as revealed by EMSA, which were, as expected, resistant to natural DNase I digestion (Extended Data Fig. 2a,b), with K d measured by EMSA at 21 and 355 nM, respectively (Extended Data Fig. 2d,e,g,h).

Fig. 2: Characterizing the selected l -DNA aptamers. a–d, Secondary structures of the l-9-1 (a), l-9-1t (b, truncated version), l-9-2 (c) and l-9-2t (d, truncated version) aptamers predicted by Mfold, with nucleotides derived from the randomized region shown in blue, cyan, green and light green, respectively. e–h, ITC analysis of the l-9-1 (e), l-9-1t (f), l-9-2 (g) and l-9-2t (h) aptamers binding with native human thrombin, with K d measured at 29, 39, 168 and 251 nM, respectively. The experiments were performed twice with similar results. Full size image

To further evaluate the target-specificity of the l-DNA aptamers, we measured the binding affinity of the l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers with native bovine thrombin, which displays roughly 85% sequence identity with native human thrombin28. We observed that the l-9-1t and l-9-2t aptamers bound native bovine thrombin with K d measured by ITC at 1,027 and 426 nM, respectively (Supplementary Fig. 12a,b), exhibiting roughly 26- and 1.7-fold reduction in binding affinity compared with native human thrombin, respectively, suggesting that the l-9-1t aptamer binds native human much tighter than with native bovine thrombin, while the l-9-2t aptamer binds both with similar affinities.

Secondary selection and optimization of l -DNA aptamers from a partially randomized l -DNA library

The initial mirror-image selection gave rise to an l-DNA aptamer with high affinity (l-9-1) and another with moderate affinity (l-9-2). The suboptimal binding of the l-9-2 aptamer with native human thrombin (with K d measured by ITC at 168 nM) prompted us to further optimize the l-DNA aptamer for improved binding affinity. The ability to optimize existing l-DNA aptamers through secondary selection is important for pharmaceutical and other clinical applications since the initially selected lead sequence often needs to be modified and improved to meet various practical needs.

For the secondary selection and optimization of the l-9-2 aptamer, we first generated a partially randomized l-DNA library of roughly 1 × 1011 distinct sequences by solid-phase oligo synthesis, with partial randomization of a 34-nt stem-loop region at a frequency of 10% based on the l-9-2 aptamer, flanked by two constant regions for primer binding (Extended Data Fig. 1c). Next, we performed mirror-image selection of the partially randomized l-DNA library targeting native human thrombin (Fig. 3a). After three rounds of enrichment and mirror-image PCR amplification (Fig. 3b, Extended Data Fig. 1d and Supplementary Fig. 13), we applied DGGE to isolate a single band (l-13) from R13, accounting for roughly 0.2% of the total lane fluorescence intensity of R13 (Fig. 3c). We amplified band l-13 by mirror-image PCR using d-Dpo4-5m with l-dNTPs and l-DNA primers, and analyzed the mirror-image PCR product by another DGGE, revealing a predominant band accounting for roughly 13% of the total lane fluorescence intensity (Fig. 3c). We applied l-DNA sequencing-by-synthesis using the phosphorothioate approach to determine the enriched l-DNA aptamer sequence (Fig. 3d and Supplementary Fig. 14), and successfully identified a mutant sequence of the l-9-2 aptamer with two adenosines (A42 and A43) mutated to cytidines (C42 and C43) in the partially randomized region (Figs. 3d and 4a).

Fig. 3: Secondary selection and optimization of l -DNA aptamers from a partially randomized l -DNA library. a, Schematic overview of the secondary selection and optimization of l-DNA aptamers from a partially randomized l-DNA library, with partial randomization of 34 nt at a frequency of 10% based on the l-9-2 aptamer. b, Monitoring the progress of secondary selection by EMSA, with the corresponding native PAGE shown in Extended Data Fig. 1d and the fraction bound determined by the ImageJ software using the band intensity of the bound l-DNA pool relative to the total lane fluorescence intensity. ND, (binding) not detected. The experiment was performed twice with similar results. c, DGGE analysis of the corresponding l-DNA library and pools, as well as the isolated band l-13, re-amplified by mirror-image PCR using d-Dpo4-5m with l-dNTPs and l-DNA primers, analyzed by 10% denaturing PAGE in 2.1–4.2 M urea and 12–24% formamide, stained by SYBR Green II and scanned by the Amersham Typhoon Biomolecular Imager under the Cy2 mode. The experiment was performed twice with similar results. d, Sequencing chromatogram of band l-13 amplified by mirror-image PCR using d-Dpo4-5m with l-dNTPαSs and 5′-FAM-labeled l-DNA forward sequencing primer after natural CIP treatment, with the two mutations highlighted in yellow and the corresponding sequencing gel shown in Supplementary Fig. 14. The experiment was performed twice with similar results. Full size image

Characterizing the optimized l -DNA aptamers from secondary selection

We show that the A42C and A43C mutations are located in the loop region of the optimized l-13 aptamer based on its secondary structure predicted by Mfold (Fig. 4a), and that the l-13 aptamer bound native human thrombin with K d measured by ITC in physiological buffer at 22 nM (Fig. 4c), exhibiting roughly eightfold improvement of binding affinity with native human thrombin compared with the parental l-9-2 aptamer. We also truncated the l-13 aptamer from 68 to 38 nt based on its secondary structure predicted by Mfold (Fig. 4b), and observed that the truncated l-13t aptamer bound native human thrombin with only slightly reduced binding affinity (K d = 34 nM, Fig. 4d). Additionally, we show that the 5′-Cy5-labeled l-13t (Cy5-l-13t) aptamer formed stable complexes with native human thrombin with K d measured by EMSA at 28 nM (Extended Data Fig. 2c,f,i). We further show that despite having roughly sevenfold higher binding affinity with native human thrombin than the l-9-2t aptamer, the binding affinity of l-13t aptamer with native bovine thrombin was much lower (with K d measured by ITC at 340 nM, Supplementary Fig. 12c), similar to that of the l-9-2t aptamer. These results indicate that with only two mutations in the partially randomized loop region, both the binding affinity and target-specificity of the l-DNA aptamer were substantially improved.

Fig. 4: Characterizing the optimized l -DNA aptamers from secondary selection. a,b, Secondary structures of the l-13 (a) and l-13t (b, truncated version) aptamers predicted by Mfold, with nucleotides derived from the secondary selection shown in red and pink, respectively, and the two mutations (both from A to C) highlighted in yellow. c,d, ITC analysis of the l-13 (c) and l-13t (d) aptamers binding with native human thrombin, with K d measured at 22 and 34 nM, respectively. The experiments were performed twice with similar results. Full size image

l -DNA aptamer thrombin inhibitors

Next, we tested the inhibition of thrombin enzymatic activity by the l-9-1, l-9-2 and l-13 aptamers in physiological buffer with 100 μM benzoyl-Phe-Val-Arg-7-amino-4-methylcoumarin (AMC) (Fig. 5a and Supplementary Fig. 15a–c), a fluorogenic substrate for thrombin29. We observed that the l-9-2 and l-13 aptamers inhibited thrombin enzymatic activity with half-maximum inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 ) measured at 317 ± 128 and 27 ± 3 nM, respectively (Fig. 5b and Supplementary Fig. 16), largely consistent with their K d measured by ITC (168 and 22 nM, respectively). In comparison, the l-DNA libraries before selections did not inhibit thrombin enzymatic activity at concentrations of up to 8 μM (Supplementary Fig. 15d,e). We also tested the inhibition of thrombin enzymatic activity by the truncated l-9-2t and l-13t aptamers and measured slightly higher IC 50 of 479 ± 65 and 46 ± 4 nM, respectively (Fig. 5b and Supplementary Figs. 15f,g and 16), largely consistent with their K d measured by ITC (251 and 34 nM, respectively). However, the l-9-1 and l-9-1t aptamers did not inhibit thrombin enzymatic activity at concentrations of up to 8 μM (Supplementary Fig. 15a,h), suggesting different binding sites of native human thrombin targeted by the l-DNA aptamers. In comparison, the natural versions of the l-9-2t and l-13t aptamers (d-l-9-1t and d-l-13t) did not inhibit thrombin enzymatic activity at concentrations of up to 8 μM (Supplementary Fig. 15i,j).

Fig. 5: l -DNA aptamer thrombin inhibitors. a, Schematic overview of inhibiting native human thrombin enzymatic activity with the selected l-DNA aptamers, native human thrombin and a fluorogenic substrate, benzoyl-Phe-Val-Arg-AMC. b, Relative thrombin enzymatic activity of 10 nM native human thrombin and 100 μM benzoyl-Phe-Val-Arg-AMC, incubated with the l-13 and l-13t aptamers in physiological buffer, with IC 50 measured at 27 ± 3 and 46 ± 4 nM, respectively. Data are presented as mean ± s.d. (n = 3, independent measurements) with aptamer concentration shown in logarithmic scale. c, Schematic overview of the in vitro coagulation assay with the selected l-DNA aptamers and human plasma. d, Prothrombin time of 50% (v/v) human plasma incubated with 2.5 μM l-9-1t or l-13t aptamer, or the natural version of the l-9-1t aptamer (d-l-9-1t). NC, negative control with 50% human plasma in physiological buffer alone. P values are calculated from Student’s two-tailed t-test. Data are presented as mean ± s.d. (n = 3, independent measurements). Full size image

As a more realistic demonstration of the therapeutic potential of the selected l-DNA aptamers, we performed an in vitro coagulation assay on human plasma (Fig. 5c). We observed that with the addition of 2.5 μM l-9-1t and l-13t aptamers, the prothrombin time of human plasma measured roughly four- and twofold longer than those of the controls without l-DNA aptamers or with the natural version of the l-9-1t aptamer (d-l-9-1t), respectively (Fig. 5d). Since prothrombin time is inversely correlated with thrombin activity in a nonlinear model30, these results indicate that both l-DNA aptamers substantially inhibited thrombin activity, potentially with the l-9-1t aptamer blocking one of the exosites of native human thrombin and the l-13t aptamer blocking the active site.

l -DNA aptamer sensor

To further demonstrate the potential practical applications of the thrombin-binding l-DNA aptamers, we designed a structure-switching l-DNA aptamer sensor based on previous designs31, by hybridizing the high-affinity l-9-1t aptamer with an l-DNA fluorophore strand with 5′-labeled fluorescein (FAM) and an l-DNA quencher strand with 3′-labeled 4-((4-(dimethylamino)phenyl)azo)benzoic acid (DABCYL) (Fig. 6a). Upon binding native human thrombin, the l-DNA aptamer sensor undergoes structure switching, releasing the quencher strand and leading to increases of relative fluorescence with linear response in the range of roughly 125–1,000 nM (Fig. 6b and Supplementary Fig. 17a). In comparison, the l-DNA aptamer sensor did not respond to the addition of 1 μM streptavidin or 1 μM native bovine thrombin (Supplementary Fig. 17b), consistent with the ITC results (Supplementary Figs. 10d and 12a). To evaluate the influence of serum enzymes on the biostability and thrombin-sensing ability of the l-DNA aptamer sensor, we incubated the l-DNA aptamer sensor in physiological buffer with 10% (v/v) human serum, which provided a physiologically relevant nuclease-rich environment (although l-DNA aptamer sensor may also work with undiluted serum, it requires more sophisticated design to avoid background autofluorescence from undiluted serum32). We observed that the l-DNA aptamer sensor responded to the addition of native human thrombin in physiological buffer with 10% human serum with linear response in the range of roughly 250–2,000 nM (Fig. 6b and Supplementary Fig. 17a). In parallel, we also designed a d-DNA aptamer sensor based on the d-DNA aptamer d-6 (Supplementary Fig. 18). We applied both the d- and l-DNA aptamer sensors to detect 300 nM native human thrombin in physiological buffer, with 10% human serum or with 50 units ml−1 natural DNase I (one of the major nucleases in serum33) for up to 4 h, and observed that the thrombin concentrations measured by the l-DNA aptamer sensor were generally accurate, whereas those by the d-DNA aptamer sensor were roughly two- to fourfold higher (Fig. 6c and Supplementary Table 2). We attribute the erroneous measurements by the d-DNA aptamer sensor but not l-DNA aptamer sensor to the increases of relative fluorescence resulting from degradation of the d-DNA aptamer sensor by the serum enzymes and natural DNase I, largely consistent with the estimated half-life (t 1/2 ) of 1.7 ± 0.1 h for the d-DNA aptamer sensor incubated in physiological buffer with 10% human serum as measured by denaturing PAGE (Supplementary Fig. 19a,b), causing premature release of the FAM fluorophore and DABCYL quencher. To further validate the biostability of the l-DNA aptamer sensor, we incubated the sensor in physiological buffer with 83% human serum, and observed no notable degradation of the l-DNA aptamer strand by denaturing PAGE for up to 30 d (720 h), whereas the d-DNA aptamer strand was rapidly degraded with an estimated t 1/2 of 2.1 ± 0.4 h (Supplementary Fig. 19c–f), largely consistent with the results from previous studies on other d-DNA aptamers in human serum6,34.

Fig. 6: l -DNA aptamer sensor and western blot. a, Schematic overview of detecting native human thrombin with the l-DNA aptamer sensor, by hybridizing the l-9-1t aptamer strand (cyan) with an l-DNA fluorophore strand labeled with FAM (green) and an l-DNA quencher strand labeled with DABCYL (red). b, Measured relative fluorescence of the l-DNA aptamer sensor incubated with 1 μM native human thrombin in physiological buffer alone, or physiological buffer with 10% human serum for up to 48 min, with excitation wavelength at 494 nm and emission wavelength at 518 nm, and measurements taken every 4 min. NC1, negative control with the l-DNA aptamer sensor in physiological buffer alone. NC2, negative control with the l-DNA aptamer sensor in physiological buffer with 10% human serum. RFU, relative fluorescence unit. Data are presented as mean ± s.d. (n = 3, independent measurements). c, Measured thrombin concentrations by the d- and l-DNA aptamer sensors with 300 nM native human thrombin in physiological buffer alone, or in physiological buffer with 10% human serum or 50 units ml-1 natural DNase I, incubated for up to 4 h. Data are presented as mean ± s.d. (n = 3, independent measurements), with the corresponding data shown in Supplementary Table 2. d, Schematic overview of detecting native human thrombin immobilized on a nitrocellulose membrane with l-DNA aptamer western blot. e–g, Native human thrombin (e and g) or streptavidin (f) separated by 15% SDS–PAGE, transferred to a nitrocellulose membrane, incubated with 500 nM Cy5-l-13t aptamer (e and f) or mouse monoclonal primary antibody targeting native human thrombin and Alexa Fluor 647-labeled goat anti-mouse IgG polyclonal secondary antibody (g) and scanned by the Amersham Typhoon Biomolecular Imager under the Cy5 mode. M, prestained protein marker labeled with fluorescent dye. The experiments were performed twice with similar results. Full size image

l -DNA aptamer western blot

Moreover, we applied the Cy5-l-13t aptamer to a proof-of-concept l-DNA aptamer western blot experiment for detecting native human thrombin immobilized on a nitrocellulose membrane (Fig. 6d). We analyzed 6–180 ng native human thrombin or streptavidin by sodium dodecyl sulphate (SDS)–PAGE, which was subsequently transferred to a nitrocellulose membrane and incubated with 500 nM Cy5-l-13t aptamer at room temperature for 1 h. We detected fluorescent bands consistent with the molecular mass of native human thrombin (roughly 36 kDa) with detection limit below 6 ng (Fig. 6e), whereas no band at the expected molecular mass of streptavidin (roughly 18 kDa) was detected (Fig. 6f). In comparison, we analyzed 6–180 ng native human thrombin by traditional western blot using mouse monoclonal primary antibody targeting native human thrombin and Alexa Fluor 647-labeled (with similar excitation and emission wavelengths to Cy5) goat anti-mouse IgG polyclonal secondary antibody, and detected fluorescent bands consistent with the molecular mass of native human thrombin (roughly 36 kDa) (Fig. 6g). Further exploration of basic research tools based on l-DNA aptamers may open new doors of opportunity for practical applications thanks to their exceptional biostability during storage and use, and convenience of production by solid-phase oligo synthesis compared with traditional antibody-based tools.