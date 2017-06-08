Pathogenesis

Featured
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunction
Stability and function of regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet
Regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet selectively suppress TH1 and CD8 T cells, but not TH2 or TH17 activation and associated autoimmunity.
Different populations of CD11b+ dendritic cells drive Th2 responses in the small intestine and colon
T helper 2 (Th2) cell responses are essential for immunity against parasites, but how Th2 response is modulated in the gut is still unclear. Here the authors show that distinct dendritic cell subsets distinguishable by CD11b, CD103 and IRF4 function in the small intestine or colon to promote Th2 responses.Nature Communications 8, 15820
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Codon bias imposes a targetable limitation on KRAS-driven therapeutic resistance
KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.Nature Communications 8, 15617
The ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 promotes caveolin-1 ubiquitination and degradation to modulate inflammation
Caveolae and their major constituent Caveolin-1 (CAV1) play an important role in signalling pathways involved in inflammation, but regulators of CAV1 protein stability are unknown. Here, the authors show that E3 ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 induces degradation of CAV1 in response to TLR4 activation, and mediates the pro-inflammatory response both in vitro and in vivo.Nature Communications 8, 15502
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Gut bacteria fend off Listeria
Four microbial species could be used as a probiotic to lower the risk of a potentially deadly infection.
A new study reveals that virus-associated activation of a subset of circulating monocytes results in the release of the proinflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, which induces increased turnover of synapses in the brain and learning deficits in mice.