Inflammation
Inflammation is a biological response to harmful stimuli, such as pathogens, damaged cells or irradiation. It is a protective attempt by the organism to remove injurious stimuli and to initiate the healing process. It is characterized by pain, redness, heat, swelling and disturbance of function.
The ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 promotes caveolin-1 ubiquitination and degradation to modulate inflammation
Caveolae and their major constituent Caveolin-1 (CAV1) play an important role in signalling pathways involved in inflammation, but regulators of CAV1 protein stability are unknown. Here, the authors show that E3 ubiquitin ligase ZNRF1 induces degradation of CAV1 in response to TLR4 activation, and mediates the pro-inflammatory response both in vitro and in vivo.Nature Communications 8, 15502
Exploiting macrophage autophagy-lysosomal biogenesis as a therapy for atherosclerosis
Dysfunction of autophagy in plaque macrophages aggravates atherosclerosis. Here the authors show that induction of macrophage autophagy–lysosomal biogenesis either genetically by overexpression of the master transcriptional regulator of this process, TFEB, or pharmacologically with trehalose is atheroprotective.Nature Communications 8, 15750
The non-canonical NF-κB pathway in immunity and inflammation
Defects in the non-canonical pathway of NF-κB activation are associated with severe immune deficiencies, and aberrant activation of this pathway can cause autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Here, the author investigates the activation, signalling mechanisms and the biological function of the non-canonical NF-κB pathway.
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Acute coronary syndromes: Risk of acute MI with NSAID use
Paediatrics: Are human milk oligosaccharides the magic bullet for necrotizing enterocolitis?
There have been no major improvements in the prevention or treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) over the past several decades, and therefore a 'magic bullet' is urgently needed. However, new data demonstrate that disialyllacto-N-tetraose levels in breast milk can predict the risk of NEC, and these findings might provide a strategy for successful intervention.