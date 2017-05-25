Immunopathogenesis

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
News and Views |
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Stability and function of regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet
Regulatory T cells expressing the transcription factor T-bet selectively suppress TH1 and CD8 T cells, but not TH2 or TH17 activation and associated autoimmunity.
Research | | open
Different populations of CD11b+ dendritic cells drive Th2 responses in the small intestine and colon
T helper 2 (Th2) cell responses are essential for immunity against parasites, but how Th2 response is modulated in the gut is still unclear. Here the authors show that distinct dendritic cell subsets distinguishable by CD11b, CD103 and IRF4 function in the small intestine or colon to promote Th2 responses.Nature Communications 8, 15820
Research | | open
Human LACC1 increases innate receptor-induced responses and a LACC1 disease-risk variant modulates these outcomes
LACC1 genetic variants are associated with Crohn's disease, leprosy and arthritis. Here the authors show that LACC1 is needed for optimal innate receptor-induced signalling, mitochondrial ROS production and microbial clearance, effects that are reduced by a Crohn's disease-risk variant in LACC1.Nature Communications 8, 15614
Research |
Epigenetic silencing of IRF1 dysregulates type III interferon responses to respiratory virus infection in epithelial to mesenchymal transition
This study explores the mechanism for enhanced respiratory virus replication in airway epithelial cells subject to mesenchymal reprogramming, implicating a role for epigenetic silencing interferon pathways.Nature Microbiology 2, 17086
Research | | open
NOD1 deficiency impairs CD44a/Lck as well as PI3K/Akt pathwayScientific Reports 7, 2980
Research | | open
Enhancement of Th1/Th17 inflammation by TRIM21 in Behçet’s diseaseScientific Reports 7, 3019
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Spondyloarthropathies: Gut–bone crosstalk in HLA-B27 rats
Research Highlights |
NK cell allorecognition
Ashley Moffett describes a 1995 paper by Colonna and Samaridis that provided the stiumulus to understanding the link between NK cells and pre-eclampsia.
Research Highlights |
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
News and Views |
Host response: Cross-fit T cells battle Zika virus
Flaviviruses stimulate cross-reactive immune responses that may reduce or exacerbate manifestations of subsequent flavivirus infection. Recent work demonstrates that cross-reactive T cells protect against Zika in HLA transgenic mice, a key step in the development of safe and effective vaccines.Nature Microbiology 2, 17082
News and Views |
Unusual suspects: dancing with stromal cells
M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.