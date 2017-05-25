Immunopathogenesis

Definition

Immunopathogenesis is the process of disease development involving an immune response or components thereof.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Research Highlights |

    Ashley Moffett describes a 1995 paper by Colonna and Samaridis that provided the stiumulus to understanding the link between NK cells and pre-eclampsia.

    • Ashley Moffett
    Nature Reviews Immunology

  • News and Views |

    Flaviviruses stimulate cross-reactive immune responses that may reduce or exacerbate manifestations of subsequent flavivirus infection. Recent work demonstrates that cross-reactive T cells protect against Zika in HLA transgenic mice, a key step in the development of safe and effective vaccines.

    • Matthew Collins
    •  & Aravinda de Silva
    Nature Microbiology 2, 17082

  • News and Views |

    M cells sample gut lumenal antigens and microbes to induce gut immune responses. A novel population of stromal cell—the M cell inducers—are essential for sustaining M cell differentiation and bacteria-specific production of immunoglobulin A to maintain the gut–immune system symbiosis.

    • Gabrielle T Belz
    •  & Francisca F Almeida
    Nature Immunology 18, 601–602

  • News and Views |

    RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.

    • Palaniraja Thandapani
    • , Beatriz Aranda-Orgilles
    •  & Iannis Aifantis
    Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
All News & Comment