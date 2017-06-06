News and Views |
- Nature Medicine 23, 659–661
Epigenetic silencing of IRF1 dysregulates type III interferon responses to respiratory virus infection in epithelial to mesenchymal transition
This study explores the mechanism for enhanced respiratory virus replication in airway epithelial cells subject to mesenchymal reprogramming, implicating a role for epigenetic silencing interferon pathways.Nature Microbiology 2, 17086
Two forms of death in ageing Caenorhabditis elegans
Despite its wide use in ageing research, the contribution of specific age-associated pathologies to C. elegans mortality is not well understood. Here the authors identify two types of death in worms, with either a swollen or a shrunken pharynx, that are differentially affected by age and mutations that extend worm lifespan.Nature Communications 8, 15458
Gut bacteria fend off Listeria
Four microbial species could be used as a probiotic to lower the risk of a potentially deadly infection.
Patrolling monocytes sense peripheral infection and induce cytokine-mediated neuronal dysfunction
A new study reveals that virus-associated activation of a subset of circulating monocytes results in the release of the proinflammatory cytokine tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α, which induces increased turnover of synapses in the brain and learning deficits in mice.Nature Medicine 23, 659–661
Vaginal microbes thwart HIV prevention
Some bacteria break down a common HIV drug before the body can absorb it.Nature 546
Ebola vaccine approved for use in ongoing outbreak
Officials have signed off on an experimental vaccine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but the decision on whether to deploy it remains up in the air.
Transmissible tumours target the fittest devils
Social success may boost risk of Tasmanian devil facial tumour disease.Nature 545