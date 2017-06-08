Clinical genetics
Clinical genetics involves the study, counselling and treatment of individuals and families with heritable disorders and disease predisposition. Diagnostic tools include standard ontologies for describing dysmorphology and traits, pedigree analysis, disease locus mapping by linkage or homozygosity, karyotyping, genome sequencing and genotyping.
Latest Research and Reviews
Codon bias imposes a targetable limitation on KRAS-driven therapeutic resistance
KRAS mutations drive resistance to diverse targeted therapies. In this study, the authors show that the rare codons of KRAS, yielding low oncogene expression, can be overcome to drive resistance to anti-EGFR therapy in CRC through upregulation of global translation or through selection of more potent KRAS Q61 mutations.Nature Communications 8, 15617
A novel UBE2A mutation causes X-linked intellectual disability type NascimentoHuman Genome Variation 4, 17019
PCS/MVA syndrome caused by an Alu insertion in the BUB1B geneHuman Genome Variation 4, 17021
News and Comment
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
The illusion of control in germline-engineering policyNature Biotechnology 35, 502–506
Birgitte Volck
Birgitte Volck, head of rare disease R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, discusses the new era of rare disease drug discovery and development.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 378–379
Kidney cancer: Bap1 and Pbrm1 determine tumour grade